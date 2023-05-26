[LISTEN] The King of Pop to be 'resurrected' for iconic ONE NIGHT ONLY show
Clarence Ford chats to Dominic Swart about Eagan Feb, who is starring in The King of Pop Experience on Saturday (27 May), 8pm, at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World's Roxy Revue Bar.
Listen for the details below.
Yes, the king of pop is "back" in this "riveting experience" brought to you by Eagan Feb.
The show's director Dominic Swart says "people will think Eagan, 32, was a Michael Jackson fan throughout his life" but he only started impersonating the icon in 2010.
Since then, Swart says Feb's been flourishing.
Get a taste of Feb's thrilling performance and talent below...
On what to expect from the show, Swart says Eagan's got MJ's iconic footwork down to a T...
Going to the show feels like you're watching Michael himself. The footwork and persona is all there.Dominic Swart, Director - The King of Pop Experience
Keen to beat it to the show tomorrow?
Get tickets at Quicket at R200 per person or get a ticket at the door for R250.
Scroll up for more details.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] The King of Pop to be 'resurrected' for iconic ONE NIGHT ONLY show
Source : https://www.quicket.co.za/events/216157-the-king-of-pop-experience/#/
