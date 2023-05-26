Streaming issues? Report here
Entertainment

Spend #AnHourWith actress Chanelle de Jager and enjoy music from the 80's & 90's

26 May 2023 2:49 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
This Sunday between 10am-11am actress and director Chanelle de Jager will be playing her favourite 80's and 90's music.

This Sunday, South African actress and director Chanelle de Jager is taking over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their very favourite music from 1980's and 1990's, and share their fondest music memories.

anhourwith-chanelle-de-jager-feature-320png

De Jager, who plays the role of Warrant Officer Ronel Oosthuizen in kykNET’s crime drama, Projek Dina, will take listeners on a music journey down yesteryear, playing music from musicians Tina Turner, Chris De Burgh, and Bangles.

During the hour, she'll also share fond memories of the 80's and 90's when those songs and artists topped the chats.

Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday, 28 May, for the ultimate throwback hour, as she plays the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za




