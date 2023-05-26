Spend #AnHourWith actress Chanelle de Jager and enjoy music from the 80's & 90's
This Sunday, South African actress and director Chanelle de Jager is taking over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their very favourite music from 1980's and 1990's, and share their fondest music memories.
De Jager, who plays the role of Warrant Officer Ronel Oosthuizen in kykNET’s crime drama, Projek Dina, will take listeners on a music journey down yesteryear, playing music from musicians Tina Turner, Chris De Burgh, and Bangles.
During the hour, she'll also share fond memories of the 80's and 90's when those songs and artists topped the chats.
Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday, 28 May, for the ultimate throwback hour, as she plays the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia
Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za
