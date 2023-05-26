Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Cher says Tina Turner was 'ready' for death after suffering silently

26 May 2023 1:28 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Celebrity deaths
Tina Turner

In a recent interview, Cher speaks about Tina Turner's strength as she approached her final days and the 'perfect' friendship they shared.

Following a long health battle, Tina Turner died on Thursday (25 May).

Tributes from her celebrity friends and fans from all over the world flooded social media as they mourned the legacy that was "the Queen of Rock".

RELATED: REST IN PEACE, TINA TURNER (83)

In a recent telephonic interview on MSNBC, Cher - Turner's "really good friend" - speaks out on the beloved Queen of Rock's feelings before her death.

The singer speaks on Turner's legacy...

She’s one of the great artists in our generation. There was no other person who could even come close to who she was.

Cher, Singer - MSNBC Interview

Cher also spoke on her 'perfect' friendship with Turner saying they were strong for each other when needed...

She gave me lots of strength sometimes, and I gave her lots of strength, too. I think we were perfect friends for each other, truthfully.

Cher, Singer - MSNBC Interview

And Cher continues to speak on Turner's 'silent' and long health battle...

She fought this sickness for such a long time, and she was so strong as you would think she would be. Towards the end, I know that she told me once, ‘I’m really ready. I just don’t want to put up with this anymore'.

Cher, Singer - MSNBC Interview

While Cher did not confirm what illness Turner was suffering with, she alluded to the Queen of Rock having a dialysis machine in her home for some treatments and having a "good time" right up until the end...

She was having a good time in spite of the fact that she was really sick, and not wanting people to know about it. She had her dialysis machine in her house.

Cher, Singer - MSNBC Interview

So yes, while Turner embraced her final days with strength and smiles, she looked forward to not suffering anymore.

Here's to "perfect friendships" and a legend resting in eternal peace, without suffering.


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Cher says Tina Turner was 'ready' for death after suffering silently




26 May 2023 1:28 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Celebrity deaths
Tina Turner

