The Geniuses Behind Yoco: An Underdog Story

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The local start-up driving home safety message for its e-bike delivery drivers Green Riders is a start-up company which is disrupting and revolutionising the last-mile delivery space in South Africa. 1 June 2023 1:41 PM
[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa A number of criminals and fugitives from around the world have been choosing to hide out in South Africa. 1 June 2023 12:34 PM
Latest index shows household food basket costs more than R5000 The latest Household Affordability Index has revealed that the average price of a household food basket set you back R5071,59. 1 June 2023 11:04 AM
View all Local
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted". 1 June 2023 10:17 AM
'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict... 1 June 2023 9:40 AM
38/257 SA municipalities achieve clean audits: Auditor General Maluleke painted a grim picture of how municipalities were being run, saying there was a deterioration in local governance across... 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
View all Politics
Household Affordability Index: Food prices went up 10% in past year The May 2023 Household Affordability Index reveals a worrying reality: Basic food items have become unaffordable. 1 June 2023 8:38 AM
ANC gives Ace Magashule 7 days to explain why he shouldn't be expelled The ANC's found the former secretary-general guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilat... 31 May 2023 9:48 PM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Business
'In a country of 60 million people, why are so many of us feeling lonely?' SA is ranked sixth in the world with regards to loneliness, according to a survey carried out in 2021. 1 June 2023 1:47 PM
Steven 'Kitsy' Kitshoff bids emotional farewell to DHL Stormers and Mzansi Yes, after 12 seasons, Steven Kitshoff is bidding farewell to the DHL Stormers and Mzansi as he moves to Northern Ireland. 1 June 2023 11:44 AM
It isn't ironic, it's Alanis Morissette's birthday today! Canadian singer Alanis Morissette turns 49 years old today, jam out to some of her most ironic... sorry, ICONIC hits. 1 June 2023 11:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. 31 May 2023 7:44 PM
Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league a... 30 May 2023 8:11 PM
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League. 29 May 2023 7:56 PM
View all Sport
Happy 27th birthday to the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland! Celebrate with seven facts you probably didn't know about Tom Holland. 1 June 2023 9:56 AM
Happy birthday, Morgan Freeman! Morgan Freeman turns 86 years old today. Take a trip down memory lane with some of his best work. 1 June 2023 8:16 AM
Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen exce... 31 May 2023 1:55 PM
View all Entertainment
UN begins operation to prevent disasterous Red Sea oil spill The United Nations has started an operation to remove more than one million barrels of oil from a failing oil tanker off the coast... 1 June 2023 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future. 31 May 2023 2:00 PM
Putin blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow On Tuesday there were reportedly drone attacks in the Russian capital city, Moscow. 31 May 2023 12:18 PM
View all World
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Technology
fiber_manual_record
Finance
fiber_manual_record
Africa

The Geniuses Behind Yoco: An Underdog Story

* 1 June 2023 6:45 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Bruce Whitfield
Lexus

Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco discusses the past, present, and future of the African start-up and how they plan to impact Africa.

Yoco is an African tech start-up that, although still in its adolescence, has already made a strong impact on the South African small business sector by enabling to do a simple yet crucial part of entrepreneurship – getting paid. But how is this underdog supporting other underdogs?

Due to the shift in customer payment methods moving away from cash and more towards digital channels, Yoco offers small businesses an easy way to gain digital access to the global payment system at an affordable price. Yoco’s game-changing card machines are user-friendly and portable, with around 350 000 devices sold since the company launched 10 years ago.

Speaking to Bruce Whitfield, Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco, shares the inspiring tale of how he, along with his fellow co-founders collaborated with a single vision of greater equality to the harsh reality that start-ups and small businesses face. He tells the story of how shared values, purpose, and understanding are essential to building a successful business as co-founders. All this and more in the third episode of Bruce Whitfield’s Podcast, brought to you by Lexus.

Listen to the full episode below.

We want everyone to share in prosperity in the sense that there’s an abundance – we don’t believe in scarcity

Katlego Maphai, CEO, Yoco

Maphai explains how all four co-founders linked at a later stage in their careers and developed a strong sense of camaraderie and a clear shared vision for what they wanted to build together. It is this common value system that has kept them together as a team for a decade, which doesn’t happen very often with co-founded businesses.

We’re very different personalities. If you stood around us you’d think ‘how the hell did these guys come together?’ but the baseline value system is there, which is important.

Katlego Maphai, CEO, Yoco

What binds us is a shared discomfort around pervasive inequality perpetuated by a scarcity mindset. We want to be the antithesis of that.

Katlego Maphai, CEO, Yoco

In addition to this shared value and defined mission, flexibility and hard work rounds off the recipe that has kept the Yoco team strong throughout their journey. The team continuously works on improving their chemistry and finds new ways in which their personalities can combine to compliment the business strategy going forward.

The Yoco journey shows that sometimes a genius idea takes four to make it a successful reality.

Bruce Whitfield's Genius Podcast is brought to you by Lexus. While Bruce uncovers how South Africans have taken their dreams across the world, Lexus allows you to fuel your passion and drive to your goals in luxury. Find out more about the new Lexus RX350 F Sport today.


This article first appeared on 702 : The Geniuses Behind Yoco: An Underdog Story




* 1 June 2023 6:45 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Bruce Whitfield
Lexus

More from Bruce Whitfield’s Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus

The story of Adrian Gore, the genius behind Discovery’s global success

25 May 2023 6:45 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Discovery’s founder and CEO Adrian Gore about building a business based on human values and not just monetary gain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investec & Ninety One's cheeky yet genius climb to global success

18 May 2023 6:45 AM

Bruce Whitfield meets with the three entrepreneurs who built Investec from a small finance company to a global institution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Whitfield gets to know SA’s genius business visionaries in new podcast

12 May 2023 1:05 PM

We say Bruce Whitfield's newest release could be the hottest thing since hostile corporate takeovers!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The genius behind the rise of Nando's

11 May 2023 6:45 AM

Bruce Whitfield and Nando’s Founder Robbie Brozin unpack how they went from local chicken shop to global phenomenon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Latest index shows household food basket costs more than R5000

Local

It isn't ironic, it's Alanis Morissette's birthday today!

Lifestyle Entertainment

[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa

Local International

EWN Highlights

Mitchells Plain crash: Driver's family seeks forgiveness from victims' families

1 June 2023 6:50 PM

WC police say they've noted an increase in crimes during power cuts

1 June 2023 6:30 PM

Macassar becoming a hotspot for dumping bodies, says ward councillor

1 June 2023 6:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA