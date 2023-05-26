



Clement Manyathela interviews Paula Quinsee, Relationship Expert.

Long-distance relationships are known to be one of the biggest tests that a couple can face.

It often requires patience, dedication, solid communication, trust and finding ways to be intimate with each other.

But is this kind of relationship sustainable?

Can a long-distance relationship last and thrive?

Thanks to technology, having a long-distance relationship has become more accessible.

Quinsee says that the success of the relationship comes down to consistency and communication.

She adds that it's important that all parties involved are on the same page and want to achieve the same goals within the relationship.

Having a set routine in place ensures that there's consistent communication, however, checking-in should not be confused with checking up on your partner – it's important that there's trust within the relationship.

Quinsee says that creativity is key – look at fun and interesting ways to be intimate.

Intimacy according to Quinsee are the things that we can do to show our partners that we love and value them.

While you're unable to physically be intimate with each other, she recommends sexting or being flirtatious on the phone to keep things fun and exciting.

Challenges may pop up every now and then, but having a constant line of communication and trust can help solidify your relationship.

Routine is familiarity and familiarity is consistency... and it gives us a sense of security and safety in our relationship. Paula Quinsee, Relationship Expert

It's about being intentional and making more effort to communicate with each other. Paula Quinsee, Relationship Expert

Often intimacy is confused with sex and intimacy and sex are two different things. Paula Quinsee, Relationship Expert

This article first appeared on 702 : Navigating a long-distance relationship: 'Be intentional and communicate'