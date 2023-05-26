Streaming issues? Report here
DHL stadium and the City of Cape Town gear up for URC final

26 May 2023 3:01 PM
by Keely Goodall
Geordin Hill-Lewis
United Rugby Championship
DHL Stadium
Gina Woodburn

This weekend 55 000 fans will be heading towards Cape Town Stadium for the United Rugby Championship final.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Geordin Hill-Lewis, Executive mayor, City of Cape Town and Gina Woodburn, Marketing and Commercial Manager at DHL Stadium.

On Saturday rugby fans will be flocking together to watch URC final between DHL Stormers and Ireland’s Munster.

The upcoming match comes with a significant boom in Cape Town tourism as roughly 5000 Munster fans have reportedly touched down in the city.

Unfortunately, those numbers can also come with some heavy traffic.

Hill-Lewis encourages people to make use of the pickup and go points, which will be available at UCT, Century City, the civic centre and Thibault Square.

Every week I have been getting messages from people on social media saying how efficient and how great the park and ride system is. They are back at their car within 20 to 30 minutes of the end of the game.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Executive mayor, City of Cape Town

In addition to the city’s preparations for the crowd, Woodburn says that there has also been plenty of work done to prepare the stadium in the last two weeks.

All recent matches had been moved to let the pitch rest before the final, but she says that it is in good condition for the weekend.

I think the readings are great for the pitch. We measure the pitch in traction, hardness, and moisture and they are very consistent.

Gina Woodburn, Marketing and Commercial Manager - DHL Stadium
© handmadepictures/123rf.com
© handmadepictures/123rf.com

She adds that this will probably be the last big match hosted on this pitch, which is now 13 years old, as they are looking to replace the pitch between July and September.

The new pitch will be half grass and half natural pitch, which will have a significantly shorter recovery time.

Listen to the interview above for more.




Geordin Hill-Lewis
United Rugby Championship
DHL Stadium
Gina Woodburn

