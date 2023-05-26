Rugby fans urged to use park & ride system to get to URC final in Cape Town





CAPE TOWN - Don't take any chances rugby fans, rather park and ride.

That's the plea from the City of Cape Town teams preparing for the estimated 50,000 spectators streaming into the CBD on Saturday for the much-anticipated United Rugby Championship final betwen the Stormers and Ireland's Munster.

Just as tickets sold out in a snap last week, parking in the CBD is expected to fill up fast.

So, the city said that those with tickets could take a free MyCiTi bus from the Civic Centre, Thibault Square, the CTICC and Century City.

The metro is also opening up the Civic Centre's 450 parking bays for rugby fans on a first-come, first-served basis from Saturday at 2:30 pm.

The City is extending Park and Ride options for the United Rugby Championship deciding game between the DHL Stormers and Irish side Munster at DHL Stadium. A sold out crowd is expected to descend on the Green Point Precinct this Saturday.



The city's safety and security head, JP Smith: "There will be plenty of buses before and after the game to ferry people. We ask those going to the game to please be respectful of the rights of residents and desist from parking illegally. Illegally parked vehicles will be fined and or towed away."

The match starts at 18.30PM on Saturday.

