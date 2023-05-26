The Midday Report Express: Hammanskraal death toll climbs to 21
In keeping with the lead story for the week so far, the Tshwane cholera outbreak remains first on The Midday Report.
With the death toll having now risen to 21, the national government has seen fit to look into the matter. Health Minister Joe Phaahla, Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink and Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu are hosting a joint media briefing regarding the Hammanskraal water crisis.
The Health Minister, who has been in Geneva, arrived back in the country this morning and immediately went to Hammanskraal to assess the situation.
We do know that the issue with this whole water crisis stems from the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant. We know that it is likely to cost above R3 billion to refurbish and upgrade that plant. This is the money that Tshwane Municipality does not have. So we are expecting that the National Government, the Department of Water and Sanitation, will come up with a plan of how to finance that.Thabiso Goba, EWN Reporter.
Other key issues on The Midday report today:
-
President Ramaphosa officially has transferred all powers of new electricity generation to Electricity Minister Kgosietso Ramokgopa.
-
SCOPA will meet the National Security Advisor to the President regarding ex-CEO of Eskom's allegations of corruption.
-
Dr Nandipha Magudumana's arrest is being argued in the Bloemfontein High Court.
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : AFP
More from Politics
Leader of Oath Keepers sentenced to 18 years for 2021 Capitol riot
According to reports, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has received the longest sentence ever given to a Capitol rioter.Read More
ANC rejects DA's proposal for oversight on electricity minister
The DA had asked the National Assembly to support an ad hoc committee to monitor electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramakgopa's programme of action.Read More
Nearly 50 stocks hit one-year lows, most make their money in SA
Well-known local brands are among the companies bleeding value, including Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem, Cashbuild and Italtile.Read More
Analysis of ANC and DA big wins in KZN and Gauteng by-elections
The next round of by-elections is scheduled for 14 June.Read More
The Midday Report Express: EFF lays murder charges against Tshwane municipality
All the news you need to know.Read More
Police in Germany raided homes thought to belong to 'climate extremists'
German police have raided properties of climate activists in a crackdown on extremist climate protesters.Read More
Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions
Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers.Read More
Bo-Kaap Civic excited by possible development of Strand Street quarry
Key stakeholders have already held meetings about the intention to develop the site into a sports complex with tourism activities.Read More
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics
The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images.Read More