Bulgarian fugitive allegedly one of four murdered in Constantia
John Maytham interviews award-winning journalist Caryn Dolley.
On Thursday morning, the bodies of two women and two men with sustained gunshot wounds were discovered in Constantia.
The four are believed to be from Bulgaria.
It's alleged that the murdered men and women were between the age of 40 and 50 years old.
RELATED: 4 foreign nationals shot and killed in Constantia
According to reports, the individuals were killed execution-style, indicating that it was a hit, says Dolley.
She adds that one of the murdered individuals was wanted by Interpol for extortion and murder.
The motivation behind the shooting is still unknown.
You can still see his wanted red notice for murder threat, extortion and murder.Caryn Dolley, Award-winning Journalist
Scroll up to listen to full interview.
Source : Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
