



John Perlman interviews Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank.

Yesterday (Thursday) South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced an interest rate hike of 50 basis points.

This brings the interest rate to the highest level it's been since 2009.

Picture: jjvallee/123rf.com

RELATED: Reserve Bank's 50 bps hike brings interest rate to highest level since 2009

Naidoo says that in order to reach the rainbow we first have to go through the storm.

What he means by this is that even though the interest hike has an immediate, negative impact on us, in the longer-term it will protect our savings and investments.

Naidoo describes inflation as a "cancer" that eats-away at an individual's income, savings and overall is damaging the economy.

He adds that an interest rates hike is a means to decrease inflation, however, we will only reap the benefits in 12 to 15 months.

Naidoo does, however, note that inflation has fallen over the past six months.

When we increase interest rates today, yes, it causes pain almost immediately, but the positive effects can only be seen in 12 to 18 months. Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor – South African Reserve Bank

We're confident that it [inflation] is falling. Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor – South African Reserve Bank

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'The 50 BPS interest rate hike is a means to an end' – SARB