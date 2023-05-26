Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
Sport
Africa
Opinion
Springbok legend Bryan Habana opens up about what life is like after retirement

26 May 2023 7:59 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Springboks
Bryan Habana
#MSW

Since retiring in 2018, Habana has moved into various ambassadorial roles while also setting up companies like MatchKit and Paymenow.

One of the greatest players to ever don the green and gold of the Springboks, Bryan Habana will always be remembered and admired for his contributions to South African rugby.

The 2007 Rugby World Cup winner is second on the all-time list of rugby test match tries scored, with a tally of 67.

He was also named World Player of the Year in 2007 after scoring a record equaling 8 tries in the World Cup that year.

Since retiring in 2018, Habana has moved into various ambassadorial roles while also setting up companies like MatchKit and Paymenow.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Habana admitted that the transition into the corporate world was not an easy one.

When you’ve only ever known one thing for 15 years, its hard to step away from that. I was so focused on being the best winger in the world while I was playing that I wasn’t really ready for life after the game.

Bryan Habana, former Springbok winger

It hasn’t been easy because you can’t replace that feeling of playing professional sport, but I have been surrounded by good people. I always tell sports people, learn to unlearn. How I spoke to my teammates is very different to how I speak to people in a business environment now.

Bryan Habana, former Springbok winger

I’ve really tried to grow over the years and allow opportunities to come to me and then be ready for those when they do come.

Bryan Habana, former Springbok winger
bryan-1jpg

Habana is also known for the try he scored in the dying seconds of the 2007 Super Rugby final against the Sharks, which helped the Bulls clinch the crown.

He paid tribute to Bulls coach at the time, Heyneke Meyer.

Heyneke said he was developing something at the Bulls and said that I can play a massive role in that if I went to the side. He had just won the Currie cup for the second time and this was a massive decision. There were highs and lows and Heyneke was also a straight shooter.

Bryan Habana, former Springbok winger

I really tried to instill that level of professionalism both on and off the field. You are never perfect and my most incredible moment was wearing the Bok jersey for the first time and knowing the privilege and responsibility that that came with as well.

Bryan Habana, former Springbok winger

I didn’t want it to be a one-time thing. Each coach along the way has played their own separate role and special role in my career. From a young age to when I was an experienced in the dressing room.

Bryan Habana, former Springbok winger

When asked if he would get into coaching himself, Habana says that while he respects and admires the profession, he doesn’t see himself taking up a coaching role anytime soon.

The opportunity has not presented itself to be part of the SA Rugby setup. This generation has so much more to deal with. Would I be available to mentor, I certainly would. I am on my journey at the moment.

Bryan Habana, former Springbok winger

I’ve had a few opportunities to move into coaching but they work harder than the players and are constantly on the go. I have a massive amount respect for them but at the moment I don’t see myself looking at those positions.

Bryan Habana, former Springbok winger
bryan-cover-jpg

Watch below for the full interview with Bryan Habana:


This article first appeared on 947 : Springbok legend Bryan Habana opens up about what life is like after retirement




