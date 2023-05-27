Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
If you're a music aficionado and love the nostalgia of vinyl records, pop in at the V&A Record and Music Fair at the Watershed Market on Saturday.
You can do some crate digging and memorabilia shopping of some of your favourite musical classics.
There will be over 4000 records to look through, including CD’s, books, band merchandise and T-shirts.
We have a lot of people selling second-hand records, some classics from the 1950's on wards. But you'll also find some latest releases of current artists on vinyl.Gavin Minter, V&A Record and Music Fair
After a successful stint in the UK and Dubai, South African comedian Prev Reddy's one man show called The Mummy's Boy is on show at the Baxter Theatre on Saturday evening at 7pm.
Tickets are available at ticketpro.co.za.
If you've followed me for some time, you'll know about a character that's a parody of my mom. This is a farewell to her as I've announced her retirement. So you can expect a very non-linear, not your average comedy show...it takes a complete left turn. It's a night of fun.Prev Reddy, comedian
For those who live a healthy, conscious and sustainable lifestyle, head down to the The Plant Powered Show at the CTICC this weekend.
It's considered Africa’s biggest plant-based food, drink and conscious living show.
The expo features top chefs and mixologists hosting live cooking demos and masterclasses, health and wellness experts.
There's also a marketplace filled with plant-based food, drink and lifestyle products to test, sample and buy and loads of not-to-be-missed show experiences.
Tickets available at Quicket.co.za
Scroll up for the interviews.
More from Lifestyle
Think you can drive? Up your skills with a defensive driving course
Resident motoring enthusiast Kumbi Mtshakaz gives the lowdown on defensive driving.Read More
Navigating a long-distance relationship: 'Be intentional and communicate'
Relationship Expert Paula Quinsee breaks down the dos and don'ts of a long-distance relationship.Read More
DHL stadium and the City of Cape Town gear up for URC final
This weekend 55 000 fans will be heading towards Cape Town Stadium for the United Rugby Championship final.Read More
Study reveals anesthesia can cause disturbing sexual hallucinations and trauma
A study has revealed that anesthesia could cause patients to act out sexually.Read More
What happens when your valuables are stolen from the gym?
There have been cases where people have locked their valuables in a gym locker, and come back to find find their items had been taken.Read More
[LISTEN] France bans fake champagne
Foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist chats about the days trending topics, including France's latest ban on importing fake champagne.Read More
How to RAISE the bar at company conferences and not drive employees TO the bar
Many company conferences turn out to be 'rubbish'. Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland thinks it's high time the mindset changes.Read More
Tshwane Mayor on cholera outbreak: 'We're at the end of a long line of failure'
The number of cholera deaths increases to 21.Read More