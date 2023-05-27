Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





If you're a music aficionado and love the nostalgia of vinyl records, pop in at the V&A Record and Music Fair at the Watershed Market on Saturday.

You can do some crate digging and memorabilia shopping of some of your favourite musical classics.

There will be over 4000 records to look through, including CD’s, books, band merchandise and T-shirts.

We have a lot of people selling second-hand records, some classics from the 1950's on wards. But you'll also find some latest releases of current artists on vinyl. Gavin Minter, V&A Record and Music Fair

After a successful stint in the UK and Dubai, South African comedian Prev Reddy's one man show called The Mummy's Boy is on show at the Baxter Theatre on Saturday evening at 7pm.

Tickets are available at ticketpro.co.za.

If you've followed me for some time, you'll know about a character that's a parody of my mom. This is a farewell to her as I've announced her retirement. So you can expect a very non-linear, not your average comedy show...it takes a complete left turn. It's a night of fun. Prev Reddy, comedian

For those who live a healthy, conscious and sustainable lifestyle, head down to the The Plant Powered Show at the CTICC this weekend.

It's considered Africa’s biggest plant-based food, drink and conscious living show.

The expo features top chefs and mixologists hosting live cooking demos and masterclasses, health and wellness experts.

There's also a marketplace filled with plant-based food, drink and lifestyle products to test, sample and buy and loads of not-to-be-missed show experiences.

Tickets available at Quicket.co.za

