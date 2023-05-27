Think you can drive? Up your skills with a defensive driving course





For a long time, many of us thought defensive driving looked like something out of a Fast and Furious flick.

The assumption is that you're taught how to control the speed and position of a car and what to do when you're in danger or facing an emergency.

In fact, defensive driving is not that sexy.

However, it's become more essential for motorists, particularly newbies.

Defensive driving uses specific techniques and tactics to help keep you and everybody else safe on the road.

Drivers are taught how to minimize the risk of being involved in an accident.

Resident motoring enthusiast Kumbi Mtshakazm says defensive driving is very important.

From checking vehicle fitness and what you need to prepare for if something happens on the road, the K53 doesn't teach you all these things. And that's why car dealerships are suggesting people do a defensive driving course when they buy a new car. Kumbi Mtshakaz, resident motoring enthusiast

Defence driving improves your driver alertness and creates a conscious mindset on the road.

It's not just about driving, but being aware of the conditions before getting into a vehicle.

If there's a massive storm and if you have little visibility, then it's not advisable to go out. But if you're already out, then finding your first-off ramp on the highway to get to a petrol station or to park somewhere is advisable. Being alert to safety issues is defensive driving. Kumbi Mtshakaz, resident motoring enthusiast

However, defensive driving must not be confused with advanced driving, which is aimed at more experienced drivers that want to learn the responsibility it takes to drive a performance vehicle.

With an advanced driving course, you're being taught to handle a high performance car. When you buy these kind of cars, for example BMW and Mercedes, make sure you go on this course. That's why many people crash, because they're not expecting the power or how to handle that car. An advanced driving course teaches you how to handle on the car on the road and on the track, but it doesn't include the defense driving part. Kumbi Mtshakaz, resident motoring enthusiast

Whereas the defensive driving course, you're put in a class and on the road with an instructor and taught to be more alert. You're told to be aware of two or three cars in front of you instead of just your own car. Kumbi Mtshakaz, resident motoring enthusiast

