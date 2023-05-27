Cape Town's water safe to drink - City's reassurance amid cholera outbreaks





Picture: icefront/123rf.com

The City of Cape Town has assured residents the Mother City's water is safe to drink amid a cholera outbreak in Gauteng and the Free State.

At least 22 people have died in the two provinces and many more are being treated in hospital.

Related stories:

Cholera outbreak: Treat all source water as high-risk, warns FS Health Deptst-block-20

Tshwane Mayor on cholera outbreak: 'We're at the end of a long line of failure'

The City confirmed that there have been no lab-confirmed cases of cholera in Cape Town.

It says Cape Town’s drinking water goes through strict, rigorous treatment to ensure it is safe for the public to drink and use, even during prolonged load-shedding.

The City regularly tests over 5 700 water samples each year, taken from various points around Cape Town says Mayco member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien.

We measure our compliance with the South African National Standards and consistently exceed our targets. Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town

Our water treatment plants undergo regular testing every two hours, ensuring clean and healthy water. Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town

He added that the City has made significant investments, allocating over R18 billion towards improving water and sanitation services.

Badroodien went on to say that City teams continue to monitor our drinking water and its supply operations across Cape Town regularly, ensuring the highest quality, even during prolonged stages of load-shedding.

Watch the City's video on water treatment below:

If you have any concerns, here is how you can contact the City:

Call: 0860 103 089

WhatsApp: 060 018 1505

SMS: 31373

Email: water@capetown.gov.za