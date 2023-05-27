Blood donation: 'Antibodies of 800-1 000 donors keep me healthy for 1 month'





Carl Wastie interviews 20-year-old blood plasma recipient Bella Cunningham.

The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) is busy with a donation challenge to top up its reserves with 1 000 units of blood in one day.

To support the WCBS challenge, Carl Wastie broadcasts live from Cape Town's Kenilworth Centre, one of ten malls taking part on Saturday.

To drive home the point of how important blood donation is, Wastie talks to 20-year-old Bella Cunningham who is a blood plasma recipient.

The engineering student has a rare primary immune deficiency disease called CVID (common variable immunodeficiency).

I don't have some of the cells that human beings have to keep them healthy... My B cells, which are part of your body's lymphocytes, don't produce antibodies and memory cells. What antibodies do is they attack foreign invaders inside of your body... Bella Cunningham

Blood plasma has got antibodies in it and so every month i receive about 1.2 litres of blood plasma throughout an entire day, and that keeps me healthy for a month. Bella Cunningham

In each blood donation she receive the antibodies of around 800 to 1 000 people, Cunningham says.

These protect against severe bacterial infections but not against viral infections, she adds.

The life expectancy for patients with my condition massively goes up as they start to receive treatment... This is the only form of treatment that there currently is for CVID. Bella Cunningham

I'm really really grateful to the blood banks and to all of the South African citizens who are donating because without these blood infusions there is no chance that I'd be able to study chemical engineering. Bella Cunningham

I love my degree and i love my friends and all the people who are around me. They're all so supportive, but I wouldn't be able to do this if I didn't have the blood bank and the donors. They've really changed my life, and for everyone who's donating today I really appreciate it and it's helping keep me and a lot of other people up and healthy. Bella Cunningham

You can donate blood today (Saturday 27 May) from 9 am to 4 pm at any of the 10 participating malls across Cape Town and the Western Cape.

Participating Malls:

Blue Route Mall Kenilworth Centre N1 City Mall Tyger Valley Shopping Centre CapeGate Shopping Centre Bayside Mall Liberty Promenade Somerset Mall Whale Coast Mall Eden Meander Lifestyle Centre

