How to stop nosebleeds
When you see a child's nose bleeding, it's easy to panic as a parent.
But nose-bleeding can be managed if you know how.
Nose bleeds are often caused by allergic reactions, infection, injury, persistent nose picking or an object being pushed into the nostril.
But if it becomes more severe, medical attention is needed.
Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist, Dr Sibulelo Cezula shares more on what to do when struggling with nosebleeds.
The most common form of nose-bleeding is trauma to the nose. That could be in the form of nose picking, which pops a blood vessel open. Dry air because of the climate or the use of heaters and air conditioners which causes dryness of the nose. You can have a minor nosebleed or a major one that will need a blood transfusion.Dr Sibulelo Cezula, Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist
If your nose bleeds due to dryness, you'd want to use a salient spray which moisturizes the nose.Dr Sibulelo Cezula, Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist
If there's profuse nose bleeding, the easiest way to stop that is to pinch the nose.
We may need to put a patch in the nose to apply pressure on the nose to stop the bleed. We also cauterize the nose to look at the blood vessel and stop it from bleeding using silver nitrate.Dr Sibulelo Cezula, Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist
Scroll up for the conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : How to stop nosebleeds
Source : EWN
