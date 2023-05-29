Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Opposition parties question appointment of Lady R probe panel members President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an independent panel to investigate the docking of a Russian vessel in Simon's Town in Dec... 29 May 2023 3:39 PM
[LISTEN] South Africa's first home-grown Covid-19 antigen tests are HERE! 'People don't want our products, they need it', says Ashley Uys, Founder and CEO of Medical Diagnostech. 29 May 2023 2:35 PM
The need for protection over 'Cape Flora' name and logo Lester Kiewit speaks to botanist Rupert Koopman about the importance of giving intellectual protection over the 'Cape Flora' name... 29 May 2023 1:21 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane advised to lodge bribery claims complaint with NA ethics committee The suspended public protecter alleged that three high-profile parliamentary officials attempted to exhort money from her in excha... 29 May 2023 8:08 AM
ANC considers roping in senior leaders to 'bring stability' in NW munipalities At least nine municipalities in the province have been placed under administration, which ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula att... 29 May 2023 7:08 AM
The Midday Report Express: Hammanskraal death toll climbs to 21 All the news you need to know. 26 May 2023 3:16 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Tips and tricks to avoid a negative CREDIT SCORE Ayanda Ndimande (Head of Business Development at Sanlam Retail Credit) speaks about credit and managing it. 29 May 2023 10:11 AM
[LISTEN] 'Are your friends making you poor?' Personal finance professional Warren Ingram chats about combating social pressure when it comes to investing. 29 May 2023 8:50 AM
'The 50 BPS interest rate hike is a means to an end' – SARB Kuben Naidoo from the South African Reserve Bank says that we will feel the pain now, but will reap the benefits in the future. 26 May 2023 5:43 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Are you involved with a narcissist? Here's how to tell... A Clinical Psychologist breaks down what to look out for if you or someone you know is displaying narcissistic characteristics. 29 May 2023 4:17 PM
Study reveals links between dementia and a little-understood sleep disorder According to the study, REM sleep behavior disorder may be the first symptom of Parkinson’s disease or dementia with Lewy bodies. 29 May 2023 12:49 PM
[PICS] Princess Charlene shows new hair and an unhappy face at Monaco Grand Prix Barbara Friedman chats about the trending online topics of the day, including Princess Charlene's darker hair. 29 May 2023 12:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history! This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold. 29 May 2023 10:14 AM
Springbok legend Bryan Habana opens up about what life is like after retirement Since retiring in 2018, Habana has moved into various ambassadorial roles while also setting up companies like MatchKit and Paymen... 26 May 2023 7:59 PM
[LISTEN] Jean De Villiers gives insight on what to expect in URC final Cape Town is set to host the United Rugby Championship (URC) grand final between the DHL Stormers and Munster on Saturday. 26 May 2023 11:43 AM
View all Sport
Celine Dion cancels tour over illness: ‘will likely never tour again’ The singer continues to battle with a rare neurological disorder. 29 May 2023 12:55 PM
Happy 48th birthday, Mel B! Celebrate Scary Spice's birthday with seven facts you probably didn't know about her. 29 May 2023 9:26 AM
SA winner of global country music competition ready to take the world by storm Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Micaela Kleinsmith, winner of the first season of Apple TV+’s international competition series "M... 27 May 2023 6:11 PM
View all Entertainment
USA renewing attention on Africa & some African states are courting Americans Africa is getting renewed attention from Washington — and some African states are courting African Americans. 29 May 2023 3:25 PM
Government official in India drains reservoir to fetch dropped phone A government official in India drained a dam after dropping his cellphone in the water... while taking a selfie. 29 May 2023 2:18 PM
Police investigating former Pink Floyd bassist for dressing as a Nazi at concert The former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters is being investigated for wearing a Nazi-style uniform during a concert in Germany. 29 May 2023 1:11 PM
View all World
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
60 years of African unity: what’s failed and what’s succeeded UWC Political Scientist Keith Gottschalk weighs in on Africa Day marking 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity. 25 May 2023 12:06 PM
Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
View all Opinion
Mkhwebane advised to lodge bribery claims complaint with NA ethics committee

29 May 2023 8:08 AM
by Ray White
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

The suspended public protecter alleged that three high-profile parliamentary officials attempted to exhort money from her in exchange for the inquiry into her fitness to hold office to end.

JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has advised suspended Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane to formally file a complaint with the joint committee on ethics and members' interests - regarding her allegations of attempted bribery.

This followed serious allegations of corruption in the Section 194 committee investigation into her eligibility to hold office.

A news story emerged at the weekend with allegations that three high-profile parliamentary officials, including the chairperson of the inquiry, Qubudile Dyantyi, tried to exhort money from Mkhwebane in exchange for her inquiry to be stopped.

READ MORE:

This was strongly denied, with threats of legal action.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said a request was made by Mkhwebane to meet the Speaker, but this was denied.

“Given that the procedure for referring matters for investigation at a level of Parliament is clearly outlined in the code and on the website of Parliament, advocate Mkhwebane did not need to meet with the Speaker to discuss it. It is important that a Speaker remains impartial throughout this process.”


This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane advised to lodge bribery claims complaint with NA ethics committee




29 May 2023 8:08 AM
by Ray White
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

More from Politics

FILE: An ANC flag flies outside a polling station in Langa, near Cape Town, on 1 November 2021. Picture: AFP

ANC considers roping in senior leaders to 'bring stability' in NW munipalities

29 May 2023 7:08 AM

At least nine municipalities in the province have been placed under administration, which ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula attributes mainly squabbles within the party.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Three women carry jars filled with water from a tank in an informal settlement in Hammanskraal on 23 May 2023, amid a deadly cholera outbreak. City officials urged residents of Hammanskraal and surrounding areas not to drink from the tap, adding water tankers were being supplied. Picture: Michele Spatari/AFP

The Midday Report Express: Hammanskraal death toll climbs to 21

26 May 2023 3:16 PM

All the news you need to know.

Read More arrow_forward

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot

Leader of Oath Keepers sentenced to 18 years for 2021 Capitol riot

26 May 2023 2:13 PM

According to reports, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has received the longest sentence ever given to a Capitol rioter.

Read More arrow_forward

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

ANC rejects DA's proposal for oversight on electricity minister

26 May 2023 6:44 AM

The DA had asked the National Assembly to support an ad hoc committee to monitor electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramakgopa's programme of action.

Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Nearly 50 stocks hit one-year lows, most make their money in SA

25 May 2023 9:48 PM

Well-known local brands are among the companies bleeding value, including Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem, Cashbuild and Italtile.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: African National Congress members gather as members of the Democratic Alliance marched against the load shedding in the Johannesburg CDB on 25 January 2023. Picture/Jacques Nelles

Analysis of ANC and DA big wins in KZN and Gauteng by-elections

25 May 2023 6:09 PM

The next round of by-elections is scheduled for 14 June.

Read More arrow_forward

A man fills a container with water from a tank in an informal settlement in Hammanskraal on 23 May 2023. Picture: Michele Spatari/AFP

The Midday Report Express: EFF lays murder charges against Tshwane municipality

25 May 2023 1:54 PM

All the news you need to know.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Filmbetrachter from Pixabay

Police in Germany raided homes thought to belong to 'climate extremists'

25 May 2023 12:57 PM

German police have raided properties of climate activists in a crackdown on extremist climate protesters.

Read More arrow_forward

© franckito/123rf.com

Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions

23 May 2023 10:22 AM

Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

Read More arrow_forward

HelenOnline/Wikimedia Commons

Bo-Kaap Civic excited by possible development of Strand Street quarry

22 May 2023 5:34 PM

Key stakeholders have already held meetings about the intention to develop the site into a sports complex with tourism activities.

Read More arrow_forward

