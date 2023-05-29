



CONAKRY - Former President Thabo Mbeki has weighed in on the cholera outbreak in Hamaanskraal, describing it as an illustration of the continued deterioration of governance.

This comes as South Africans are still searching for answers concerning the disease outbreak.

Twenty-three people in Gauteng and one person in Free State have died due to cholera.

Mbeki, during a sit-down with Eyewitness News in Conakry, Guinea, said there were many issues in South Africa that pointed to a loss of quality in governance.

He added that the country has been in a serious crisis for a while.

Mbeki also suggested a revolt was the only way for citizens to get the attention of national leadership.

For the former president, recently vandalised electric pylons, and current the cholera outbreak in Tshwane all pointed to one major issue.

“It says that there's a serious deterioration in the quality of governance.”

Mbeki also suggested South Africans needed to find a way to put pressure on their leaders.

“It may very well be that whoever is in government requires this pressure from below, when masses of the people rebel against a system of government that’s not working in their interests.”

Meanwhile, the source of the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal is yet to be determined.

This article first appeared on EWN : Cholera outbreak shows ‘serious deterioration in quality of governance’: Mbeki