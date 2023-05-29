[LISTEN] 'Are your friends making you poor?'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield speaks to Warren Ingram, cofounder of Galileo Capital, about combating social pressure when it comes to investments.
Listen below.
Ever gone to a braai and left eager to invest in stupid things because friends who are living large gave you advice?
Ingram says this is the time to be skeptical because you might get sucked into a pyramid scheme with people who don't fully understand the investment world.
Ingram's advice:
1) There is no get-rich-quick investing formula. Understanding that 'investments go sideways temporarily is key'.
2) Be careful of people who are loud about making investments - 'they have nothing'.
3) Know that investing is not exciting - 'it's not a sport, it's about compounding money and there's logic behind it.'
4) Understand the system isn't 'rigged' as most scammers will argue.
So, how do you respond to investment pressure from friends?
Ingram says, try explaining that you:
1) Prefer diversification, long-term growth, and companies listed legitimately on the stock exchange with tangible products.
2) Reference Warren Buffett or other investment professionals while politely saying that you're going with what the professionals recommend.
Overall, Ingram recommends that you...
Smile and nod and keep your money invested in sensible stuff that's going to grow over time - not double or half.Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital
Whitfield advises that 'it's better to have no friends than have friends who make you poor.'
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] 'Are your friends making you poor?'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_92688243_friends-make-a-toast-at-a-rooftop-party-backlit-by-sunlight.html?vti=n0jdaqyxl3tj20hr1k-2-6
More from MyMoney Online
Top-performing private schools in South Africa (and how much they cost)
Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and Ponzis: 5 signs you’re being SCAMMED
Look out for 'get-rich-quick' scams with these five tell-tale signs.Read More
[LISTEN] Can ChatGPT make better investment decisions than you?
Sarah Nicholson, Operations Manager at JustMoney, chats about investing using AI tools.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert
Warren Ingram (cofounder of Galileo Capital) says that, as inflation rises, it's NOT a good idea to stop investing.Read More
[LISTEN] Overcoming doubt on the road to WEALTH starts with you – expert
It’s time to put the what if’s behind you and stop letting doubt hold you back.Read More
Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations
High-debt situations can undoubtedly be stressful, but ignoring them is not the answer.Read More
Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now
2023 is bringing horrendous loadshedding and many people who can afford to install solar panels to soften the blow are doing so.Read More
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)
Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!Read More
Here's why YOU (and your kids) fell for the PRIME hype
HaveYouHeard Marketing's Brett Rogers chats about the business of hype, specifically around PRIME.Read More