Ramaphosa to visit Hammanskraal: 'Govt waiting for people to die to intervene'
Africa Melane speaks with Basetsana Molapo, a resident of Hammanskraal.
The community of Hammanskraal has been struck with a devastating cholera outbreak, after suffering water safety issues for years.
The residents are frustrated, and Molapo says that it is disturbing that people had to die for the government to begin to take action.
It is a very disturbing matter… For [our government] to intervene, do they have to wait for people to die? Is that what they have been waiting for all along?Basetsana Molapo, Hammanskraal resident
Residents are furious and Molapo does not think many want to see the president if he comes to Hammanskraal.
I am not sure what is going to happen when they see him, but people are mad.Basetsana Molapo, Hammanskraal Resident
Molapo is a baker and the outbreak has severely impacted her business, as she requires clean and safe water for every part of the baking process.
There have been reports that amid the outbreak, water tankers have been roaming the area, selling water to residents.
Molapo says they charge residents R200 to fill a Jojo tank.
The City warns residents not to take water from unauthorised tanks as it has not been tested for safety.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Ramaphosa to visit Hammanskraal: 'Govt waiting for people to die to intervene'
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Local
Opposition parties question appointment of Lady R probe panel members
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an independent panel to investigate the docking of a Russian vessel in Simon's Town in December.Read More
[LISTEN] South Africa's first home-grown Covid-19 antigen tests are HERE!
'People don't want our products, they need it', says Ashley Uys, Founder and CEO of Medical Diagnostech.Read More
The need for protection over 'Cape Flora' name and logo
Lester Kiewit speaks to botanist Rupert Koopman about the importance of giving intellectual protection over the 'Cape Flora' name and logo, following an application made by Cape Flora SA.Read More
King and Queen of trail running offer free training to 2023 Maxirace hopefuls
The K-Way Maxi-Race Cape Winelands is taking place on Saturday the 30th of September 2023.Read More
Stolen NSRI JetRIB found burnt. Do you have info? Please call!
The Strandfontein National Sea Rescue Institute is in need of support after being struck by a wave of crime.Read More
Cholera outbreak shows ‘serious deterioration in quality of governance’: Mbeki
Former President Thabo Mbeki also suggested a revolt was the only way for citizens to get the attention of national leadership.Read More
How to stop nosebleeds
Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist, Dr Sibulele Cezula chats to Gugs on what happens when you get a nosebleed and on what to do when struggling with nosebleeds.Read More
Ice bath trend: Why more and more people are taking the plunge
Sara-Jayne Makwala King finds out about the history and health benefits of cold water immersion from IceXpansion's Daniel Patrick.Read More
Blood donation: 'Antibodies of 800-1 000 donors keep me healthy for 1 month'
The Western Cape Blood Service is busy with a blood donation challenge on Saturday. Carl Wastie talks to plasma recipient Bella Cunningham about how important blood donation is.Read More