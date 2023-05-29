Fans pay last respects to Tina Turner outside singer's former childhood school

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Opposition parties question appointment of Lady R probe panel members President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an independent panel to investigate the docking of a Russian vessel in Simon's Town in Dec... 29 May 2023 3:39 PM
[LISTEN] South Africa's first home-grown Covid-19 antigen tests are HERE! 'People don't want our products, they need it', says Ashley Uys, Founder and CEO of Medical Diagnostech. 29 May 2023 2:35 PM
The need for protection over 'Cape Flora' name and logo Lester Kiewit speaks to botanist Rupert Koopman about the importance of giving intellectual protection over the 'Cape Flora' name... 29 May 2023 1:21 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane advised to lodge bribery claims complaint with NA ethics committee The suspended public protecter alleged that three high-profile parliamentary officials attempted to exhort money from her in excha... 29 May 2023 8:08 AM
ANC considers roping in senior leaders to 'bring stability' in NW munipalities At least nine municipalities in the province have been placed under administration, which ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula att... 29 May 2023 7:08 AM
The Midday Report Express: Hammanskraal death toll climbs to 21 All the news you need to know. 26 May 2023 3:16 PM
View all Politics
From poverty to mining tycoon: How Mike Teke beat the odds to achieve success Seriti Mines CEO, Mike Teke opens up about his upbringing, money habits and secrets in an episode of 'Other People's Money'. 29 May 2023 8:28 PM
MannaBrew: Locally produced 'coffee' made from a superfood known as Mesquite The seedpods of the Mesquite tree are slow roasted to enhance the rich, smooth, caramel, nutty flavors that can be enjoyed like an... 29 May 2023 8:12 PM
Former Telkom CEO, Sipho Maseko plans bid for share in the telecoms company Reports suggest that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is backing Maseko’s bid for a large stake in Telkom. 29 May 2023 7:27 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Are you involved with a narcissist? Here's how to tell... A Clinical Psychologist breaks down what to look out for if you or someone you know is displaying narcissistic characteristics. 29 May 2023 4:17 PM
Study reveals links between dementia and a little-understood sleep disorder According to the study, REM sleep behavior disorder may be the first symptom of Parkinson’s disease or dementia with Lewy bodies. 29 May 2023 12:49 PM
[PICS] Princess Charlene shows new hair and an unhappy face at Monaco Grand Prix Barbara Friedman chats about the trending online topics of the day, including Princess Charlene's darker hair. 29 May 2023 12:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League. 29 May 2023 7:56 PM
Kolbe to the Stormers? Dobson says 'no' Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe will leave French side Toulon at the end of the 2022/23 season after helping them to their first EP... 29 May 2023 6:39 PM
SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history! This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold. 29 May 2023 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Fans pay last respects to Tina Turner outside singer's former childhood school Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to the director of the Tina Turner Museum in Brownsville, Tennessee. 29 May 2023 5:46 PM
Celine Dion cancels tour over illness: ‘will likely never tour again’ The singer continues to battle with a rare neurological disorder. 29 May 2023 12:55 PM
Happy 48th birthday, Mel B! Celebrate Scary Spice's birthday with seven facts you probably didn't know about her. 29 May 2023 9:26 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] NATO vs Putin: Who is to blame for the war in Ukraine? The Big Debate kicks off with the Russia-Ukraine war, featuring Dr Greg Mills and Dr Oscar van Heerden. 29 May 2023 5:26 PM
USA renewing attention on Africa & some African states are courting Americans Africa is getting renewed attention from Washington — and some African states are courting African Americans. 29 May 2023 3:25 PM
Government official in India drains reservoir to fetch dropped phone A government official in India drained a dam after dropping his cellphone in the water... while taking a selfie. 29 May 2023 2:18 PM
View all World
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
60 years of African unity: what’s failed and what’s succeeded UWC Political Scientist Keith Gottschalk weighs in on Africa Day marking 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity. 25 May 2023 12:06 PM
Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Fans pay last respects to Tina Turner outside singer's former childhood school

29 May 2023 5:46 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Tennessee
Tina Turner

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to the director of the Tina Turner Museum in Brownsville, Tennessee.

A twilight memorial service has been held on the lawns of the former schoolhouse of singing legend Tina Turner in Tennessee.

tina-turner-museum-facebook-pagejpg

"Church house, gin house, school house, out house".

So sings the late Tina Turner in her smash hit song Nutbush City Limits, her rock'n' roll ode to her childhood hometown.

And it was on the lawns in front of her own schoolhouse in Tennessee that fans of the award-winning singer gathered to pay their last respects at a twilight memorial last night (Sunday).

Since news of the Grammy-winner's passing last week, visitors have been flocking to the Tina Turner Museum at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville, the singer's birthplace.

The museum is housed in Turner's former schoolhouse, the one-roomed Flag Grove School.

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne Makwala King caught up with the director of the museum Sonia Outlaw Clark to talk about the museum and the legacy the Queen of Rock and Roll will leave behind:

We moved it [the school] here from Nutbush where she grew up in 2012 and began a restoration project and were able to open it in 2014 as the Tina Turner Museum.

Sonia Outlaw-Clark, Director - West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center / Tina Turner Museum

The school was actually built in 1889 but her great uncle, Benjamin Flag...it's part of her family legacy.

Sonia Outlaw-Clark, Director - West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center / Tina Turner Museum

People around here are very proud to have someone as well-known, who has made the impact she has made around the world.

Sonia Outlaw-Clark, Director - West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center / Tina Turner Museum

Turner died at her home in Switzerland last week at the age of 83 after battling an unspecified illness.

I had known about some of the struggles she had been going through, the health issues, but I did not know it was as serious as it was.

Sonia Outlaw-Clark, Director - West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center / Tina Turner Museum

Turner, who became known as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll", first found fame as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

The singer wrote about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband in her autobiography I, Tina: My Life Story.

Her story resonates with so many people all around the world and she's been such an inspiration to folks.

Sonia Outlaw-Clark, Director - West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center / Tina Turner Museum

Click below to watch CapeTalk's John Maytham sharing his own extraordinary memory of having danced with Tina Turner at Sun City

@capetalk ‘…and I once danced with Tina Turner’ - John Maytham remembers sharing the dancefloor with Tina Turner. 💃🏽🕺🏻 The ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ has died at the age of 83’. #tina #tinaturner #privatedancer #simplythebest #goldeneye #whatslovegottodowithit #riptinaturner #riverdeepmountainhigh #wedontneedanotherhero #annamaebullock #proudmary #nutbushcitylimits #letsstaytogether #steamywindows ♬ original sound - CapeTalk

RELATED: Why I fell for Tina Turner: empowerment, strength and the many facets of love




29 May 2023 5:46 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Tennessee
Tina Turner

More from Entertainment

FILE: Celine Dion recently announced that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. Picture: @celinedion/Instagram screengrab

Celine Dion cancels tour over illness: ‘will likely never tour again’

29 May 2023 12:55 PM

The singer continues to battle with a rare neurological disorder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British singer and TV personality, Mel B. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Flickr

Happy 48th birthday, Mel B!

29 May 2023 9:26 AM

Celebrate Scary Spice's birthday with seven facts you probably didn't know about her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'My Kind of Country winner', Micaela Kleinsmith, in the CapeTalk studio

SA winner of global country music competition ready to take the world by storm

27 May 2023 6:11 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Micaela Kleinsmith, winner of the first season of Apple TV+’s international competition series "My Kind of Country".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spend #AnHourWith actress Chanelle de Jager and enjoy music from the 80's & 90's

26 May 2023 2:49 PM

This Sunday between 10am-11am actress and director Chanelle de Jager will be playing her favourite 80's and 90's music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from quicket.co.za

[LISTEN] The King of Pop to be 'resurrected' for iconic ONE NIGHT ONLY show

26 May 2023 1:12 PM

Dominic Swart speaks about Eagan Feb, the Michael Jackson tribute artist's only show at GrandWest tomorrow evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Justin Higuchi from Los Angeles, CA, USA

Happy birthday to the soulful singer, Lauryn Hill

26 May 2023 8:46 AM

Lauryn Hill is 48 years old today - let's celebrate with some of her soulful sounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Source: Instagram screengrab from @official.nilla

[LISTEN] US musician turns 'VOETSEK!' into a viral song after visiting Cape Town

26 May 2023 8:35 AM

'Middle finger to my hater, yelling, voetsek' and other fire lyrics are making this lekker song go viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer, songwriter and actor, Lenny Kravitz. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Lunchbox LP

Happy 59th birthday, Lenny Kravitz!

26 May 2023 8:20 AM

The musician has created a unique musical catalogue, so let's take a look at some of his top hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Why I fell for Tina Turner: empowerment, strength and the many facets of love

26 May 2023 7:49 AM

Upon hearing of her death, I was sad. I recalled the power and timbre of her voice, her energy, and her commanding performances.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Masked Singer SA unveiled its panellist for the pilot season. Picture: Supplied/Screenshot from Twitter

'We really don't know who is behind the mask' - Masked Singer SA panelist

25 May 2023 6:33 PM

The Masked Singer South Africa will premiere on SABC 3 on 3 June at 6.30pm and the detectives tell us how it all works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] South Africa's first home-grown Covid-19 antigen tests are HERE!

Local

Opposition parties question appointment of Lady R probe panel members

Local

The need for protection over 'Cape Flora' name and logo

Local

EWN Highlights

Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro

29 May 2023 11:56 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Yenqatshiwe ibheyili eqenjini likaBester

29 May 2023 11:42 PM

The day that was: No bail for 4 of Bester’s helpers, amputee’s historic dance

29 May 2023 11:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA