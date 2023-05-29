Stolen NSRI JetRIB found burnt. Do you have info? Please call!

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Opposition parties question appointment of Lady R probe panel members President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an independent panel to investigate the docking of a Russian vessel in Simon's Town in Dec... 29 May 2023 3:39 PM
[LISTEN] South Africa's first home-grown Covid-19 antigen tests are HERE! 'People don't want our products, they need it', says Ashley Uys, Founder and CEO of Medical Diagnostech. 29 May 2023 2:35 PM
The need for protection over 'Cape Flora' name and logo Lester Kiewit speaks to botanist Rupert Koopman about the importance of giving intellectual protection over the 'Cape Flora' name... 29 May 2023 1:21 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane advised to lodge bribery claims complaint with NA ethics committee The suspended public protecter alleged that three high-profile parliamentary officials attempted to exhort money from her in excha... 29 May 2023 8:08 AM
ANC considers roping in senior leaders to 'bring stability' in NW munipalities At least nine municipalities in the province have been placed under administration, which ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula att... 29 May 2023 7:08 AM
The Midday Report Express: Hammanskraal death toll climbs to 21 All the news you need to know. 26 May 2023 3:16 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Tips and tricks to avoid a negative CREDIT SCORE Ayanda Ndimande (Head of Business Development at Sanlam Retail Credit) speaks about credit and managing it. 29 May 2023 10:11 AM
[LISTEN] 'Are your friends making you poor?' Personal finance professional Warren Ingram chats about combating social pressure when it comes to investing. 29 May 2023 8:50 AM
'The 50 BPS interest rate hike is a means to an end' – SARB Kuben Naidoo from the South African Reserve Bank says that we will feel the pain now, but will reap the benefits in the future. 26 May 2023 5:43 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Are you involved with a narcissist? Here's how to tell... A Clinical Psychologist breaks down what to look out for if you or someone you know is displaying narcissistic characteristics. 29 May 2023 4:17 PM
Study reveals links between dementia and a little-understood sleep disorder According to the study, REM sleep behavior disorder may be the first symptom of Parkinson’s disease or dementia with Lewy bodies. 29 May 2023 12:49 PM
[PICS] Princess Charlene shows new hair and an unhappy face at Monaco Grand Prix Barbara Friedman chats about the trending online topics of the day, including Princess Charlene's darker hair. 29 May 2023 12:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history! This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold. 29 May 2023 10:14 AM
Springbok legend Bryan Habana opens up about what life is like after retirement Since retiring in 2018, Habana has moved into various ambassadorial roles while also setting up companies like MatchKit and Paymen... 26 May 2023 7:59 PM
[LISTEN] Jean De Villiers gives insight on what to expect in URC final Cape Town is set to host the United Rugby Championship (URC) grand final between the DHL Stormers and Munster on Saturday. 26 May 2023 11:43 AM
View all Sport
Celine Dion cancels tour over illness: ‘will likely never tour again’ The singer continues to battle with a rare neurological disorder. 29 May 2023 12:55 PM
Happy 48th birthday, Mel B! Celebrate Scary Spice's birthday with seven facts you probably didn't know about her. 29 May 2023 9:26 AM
SA winner of global country music competition ready to take the world by storm Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Micaela Kleinsmith, winner of the first season of Apple TV+’s international competition series "M... 27 May 2023 6:11 PM
View all Entertainment
USA renewing attention on Africa & some African states are courting Americans Africa is getting renewed attention from Washington — and some African states are courting African Americans. 29 May 2023 3:25 PM
Government official in India drains reservoir to fetch dropped phone A government official in India drained a dam after dropping his cellphone in the water... while taking a selfie. 29 May 2023 2:18 PM
Police investigating former Pink Floyd bassist for dressing as a Nazi at concert The former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters is being investigated for wearing a Nazi-style uniform during a concert in Germany. 29 May 2023 1:11 PM
View all World
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
60 years of African unity: what’s failed and what’s succeeded UWC Political Scientist Keith Gottschalk weighs in on Africa Day marking 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity. 25 May 2023 12:06 PM
Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Stolen NSRI JetRIB found burnt. Do you have info? Please call!

29 May 2023 9:48 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
NSRI
National Sea Rescue Institute
Strandfontein

The Strandfontein National Sea Rescue Institute is in need of support after being struck by a wave of crime.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Craig Lambinon, an NSRI spokesperson.

Over the weekend, an NSRI JetRIB was stolen from its Strandfontein station.

Police are investigating whether a jetski that was found burnt roughly 20km away is the same one, but based on the colour of the hull, the NSRI believes it is.

This piece of lifesaving equipment, a jetski with a large protective inflatable device around it, was taken from NSRI Station 16.

The jetRIB’s engine was removed before it was burned and reportedly very little remains on the hull.

Lambinon says that it appears this theft was part of a well-organised criminal effort.

It literally took four minutes in and out, without sounding any alarm.

Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - NSRI

The stolen jetski is a vital lifesaving tool, and people at the NSRI are devastated.

The full craft is valued at around R650 000, but the parts of it that were stolen are worth roughly a sixth of the total, making it all the more tragic that the rest was burnt.

I speak on behalf of 1500 volunteers across the country who are truly gutted by what has happened.

Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - NSRI

To go and burn our rescue craft, it is horrendous.

Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - NSRI

The NSRI is calling on anyone with information about the stolen lifesaving vehicle to contact them at 087 094 0974 or info@searescue.org.za.

Listen to the interview for more.




29 May 2023 9:48 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
NSRI
National Sea Rescue Institute
Strandfontein

More from Local

FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022 with weapons. Picture: Vessel Finder

Opposition parties question appointment of Lady R probe panel members

29 May 2023 3:39 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an independent panel to investigate the docking of a Russian vessel in Simon's Town in December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© anyaivanova/123rf.com

[LISTEN] South Africa's first home-grown Covid-19 antigen tests are HERE!

29 May 2023 2:35 PM

'People don't want our products, they need it', says Ashley Uys, Founder and CEO of Medical Diagnostech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: dpreezg/123rf.com

The need for protection over 'Cape Flora' name and logo

29 May 2023 1:21 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to botanist Rupert Koopman about the importance of giving intellectual protection over the 'Cape Flora' name and logo, following an application made by Cape Flora SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King and Queen of trail running offer free training to 2023 Maxirace hopefuls

29 May 2023 11:45 AM

The K-Way Maxi-Race Cape Winelands is taking place on Saturday the 30th of September 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses residents during a presidential imbizo in Paarl, in the Western Cape on 19 May 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Ramaphosa to visit Hammanskraal: 'Govt waiting for people to die to intervene'

29 May 2023 8:32 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to visit Hammanskraal amid the deadly cholera outbreak in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Thabo Mbeki in Conakry, Guinea for the Thabo Mbeki Foundation's annual Africa Day lecture on 25 May 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Cholera outbreak shows ‘serious deterioration in quality of governance’: Mbeki

29 May 2023 7:57 AM

Former President Thabo Mbeki also suggested a revolt was the only way for citizens to get the attention of national leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A doctor sutures a man's nose and face after he was admitted to the Khayelitsha District Hospital's trauma unit. Picture: Eyewitness News.

How to stop nosebleeds

28 May 2023 8:04 AM

Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist, Dr Sibulele Cezula chats to Gugs on what happens when you get a nosebleed and on what to do when struggling with nosebleeds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: IceXpansion on Surf4Earth website

Ice bath trend: Why more and more people are taking the plunge

27 May 2023 3:10 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King finds out about the history and health benefits of cold water immersion from IceXpansion's Daniel Patrick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kfm's Carl Wastie with blood plasma recipient, Bella Cunningham

Blood donation: 'Antibodies of 800-1 000 donors keep me healthy for 1 month'

27 May 2023 12:39 PM

The Western Cape Blood Service is busy with a blood donation challenge on Saturday. Carl Wastie talks to plasma recipient Bella Cunningham about how important blood donation is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: icefront/123rf.com

Cape Town's water safe to drink - City's reassurance amid cholera outbreaks

27 May 2023 10:58 AM

The City has confirmed that there have been no lab-confirmed cases of cholera in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The Midday Report Express: Tshwane still gripped by cholera

Study reveals links between dementia and a little-understood sleep disorder

Lifestyle

Police investigating former Pink Floyd bassist for dressing as a Nazi at concert

World

EWN Highlights

NPA wants court to end Zuma's 'unreasonable' delays in arms deal corruption case

29 May 2023 8:14 PM

Pupils return to Carletonville school after sinkhole swallows part of building

29 May 2023 7:59 PM

Child Protection Week: WC Missing Persons Unit urges parents to be more vigilant

29 May 2023 7:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA