Stolen NSRI JetRIB found burnt. Do you have info? Please call!





Lester Kiewit speaks with Craig Lambinon, an NSRI spokesperson.

Over the weekend, an NSRI JetRIB was stolen from its Strandfontein station.

Police are investigating whether a jetski that was found burnt roughly 20km away is the same one, but based on the colour of the hull, the NSRI believes it is.

This piece of lifesaving equipment, a jetski with a large protective inflatable device around it, was taken from NSRI Station 16.

The jetRIB’s engine was removed before it was burned and reportedly very little remains on the hull.

Lambinon says that it appears this theft was part of a well-organised criminal effort.

It literally took four minutes in and out, without sounding any alarm. Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - NSRI

The stolen jetski is a vital lifesaving tool, and people at the NSRI are devastated.

The full craft is valued at around R650 000, but the parts of it that were stolen are worth roughly a sixth of the total, making it all the more tragic that the rest was burnt.

I speak on behalf of 1500 volunteers across the country who are truly gutted by what has happened. Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - NSRI

To go and burn our rescue craft, it is horrendous. Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - NSRI

The NSRI is calling on anyone with information about the stolen lifesaving vehicle to contact them at 087 094 0974 or info@searescue.org.za.

