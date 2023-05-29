Elon Musk says he's not leaving his fortune to his kids when he dies





It looks like Elon Musk’s children might have to work a little harder to reap the benefits of their father’s fortune.

The father of nine says that he is not planning to hand over the reins of his companies to his kids – who he has from various relationships.

“I am definitely not of the school of automatically giving my kids some shares of the companies, even if they have no interest or inclination or ability to manage the company – I think that’s a mistake,” says Musk.

The 51-year-old business mogul is one of the richest people in the world with a reported net worth of $188 billion.

He has already identified people who could take over his companies if anything happens to him.

Earlier this month, he revealed that he was stepping down from his role as CEO of Twitter, just months after purchasing the platform for $44 billion.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!



My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. ' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

