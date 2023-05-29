Meet the British Airways pilot who says he can cure your fear of flying in 1 day





Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by British Airways pilot, Captain Steve Allright who runs BA’s Flying With Confidence Course for nervous flyers.

Research shows that around 25% of people have at least some fear of flying

Captain Steve Allright heads up British Airways Flying with Confidence course

More than 50,000 people have attended the course in the last 30 plus years

© khunaspix/123rf.com

It's one of the most common phobias, apparently affecting around 25% of people, but this British Airways pilot says there really is nothing to fear when it comes to flying.

Meet BA Captain Steve Allright who runs BA's Flying with Confidence course for nervous flyers (one of which runs in Johannesburg).

Allright has helped thousands of people overcome their fear of flying and he’s also the author of the book 'Flying With Confidence'.

He spoke with Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne Makwala King to debunk the most common myths and misinformation that fuels our flying fears.

From turbulence to take offs to claustrophobia, Allright explains what prevents most people from wanting to board the aircraft:

Turbulence is people's number one fear, closely followed by those people who don't like the take-off...for others its about the claustrophobia. Captain Steve Allright, British Airways pilot/Flying with Confidence course

More than 50,000 people have attended BA's Flying with Confidence course in the last 30 plus years and Allright says it has a 98% success rate.

The course is divided into three main sessions; a presentation by British Airways pilots in the morning, a talk by a psychologist in the afternoon and concludes with a flight on a British Airways aircraft.

So just HOW safe is flying, asks Makwala-King?

It is statistically hugely more safe than getting in your car, that is irrefutable. Captain Steve Allright, British Airways pilot/Flying with Confidence course

110 000 commerical flights a day, a million people airbourne every second of every minute of everyday. Captain Steve Allright, British Airways pilot/Flying with Confidence course

Allright says in over 30 years of flying he's never had anything go seriously wrong in the air.

He says their training prepares them to deal with any incidents that might occur.

I've never been worried...remember we are the most regulated profession on the planet... Captain Steve Allright, British Airways pilot/Flying with Confidence course

And what about turbulence, what causes it and is it ever dangerous?

No, says Allright, it's just like getting in your car and driving on a bumpy road.

[During turbulence] the airplane is never in danger...your life is not in danger... the wings will not snap off. Captain Steve Allright, British Airways pilot/Flying with Confidence course

All turbulence is just caused by very small changes in the wind speed and/or direction. Captain Steve Allright, British Airways pilot/Flying with Confidence course

Aeroplanes can't just drop out of the sky. Captain Steve Allright, British Airways pilot/Flying with Confidence course

Check out the full conversation by clicking the audio link above and find out more at flyingwithconfidence

