SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history!
South Africa’s very own Gymnastics team continues to reach new heights.
After a stellar few years at both the Olympics and the World Cup, the team made history by taking home gold at the 17th African Artistic Gymnastics competition.
This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold.
South Africa takes the women's team title at the 17th African Gymnastics Championships at Heartfelt Arena in Tshwane 🇿🇦🙌' Gymnastics South Africa (@SAGymnastics) May 26, 2023
Read how they did it here https://t.co/9hVCRuT3Ky#AFCH2023#GymnasticsSA pic.twitter.com/wtm8iiuIlT
“It’s a massive relief; the girls did their job to perfection. The goal was for three of our four gymnasts to go clean on each apparatus, and they did that,” says head coach, Ilse Pelser.
The win means that the team has automatically qualified for the World Championships in Belgium later this year – one step closer to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
In the individual women’s category, defending champion Caitlin Rooskrantz also ended the competition in overall second – a phenomenal achievement!
Team South Africa's Caitlin Rooskrantz on the vault in the first rotation! #AFCH2023@TeamSA2024 pic.twitter.com/30vNMkbUyY' Gymnastics South Africa (@SAGymnastics) May 26, 2023
Goodluck to the team at the World Champs! You’ve got this!
This article first appeared on 947 : SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history!
Source : https://twitter.com/SAGymnastics/status/1662176316165111818/photo/1
