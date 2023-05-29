Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Sport

SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history!

29 May 2023 10:14 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Gymnastics
17th African Artistic Gymnastics

This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold.

South Africa’s very own Gymnastics team continues to reach new heights.

After a stellar few years at both the Olympics and the World Cup, the team made history by taking home gold at the 17th African Artistic Gymnastics competition.

This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold.

“It’s a massive relief; the girls did their job to perfection. The goal was for three of our four gymnasts to go clean on each apparatus, and they did that,” says head coach, Ilse Pelser.

The win means that the team has automatically qualified for the World Championships in Belgium later this year – one step closer to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the individual women’s category, defending champion Caitlin Rooskrantz also ended the competition in overall second – a phenomenal achievement!

Goodluck to the team at the World Champs! You’ve got this!


This article first appeared on 947 : SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history!




Share this:
