King and Queen of trail running offer free training to 2023 Maxirace hopefuls





Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Landie and Christiaan Greyling about their free training programme for those taking part in the 2023 K-Way MaxiRace Cape Winelands in September.

With less than four months to go until the start of the 2023 K-Way MaxiRace Cape Winelands, two local trail running legends have put together a free training programme for those wanting to take part.

Known as the golden couple of trail running, Landie and Christiaan Greyling have put together the training programmes for runners looking to push their limits.

The husband and wife team are the founders of the AlpasFit Coaching Academy and have been trail running competitively in South Africa and abroad for several years.

MaxiRace is such an incredible event, run over some of the most exquisite trails in the Western Cape, and we want athletes to be able to take part in it and enjoy it. Landie Greyling, Founder - AlpasFit Coaching Academy

The objective of each plan is to ensure the athletes are conditioned to finish their chosen route. Landie Greyling, Founder - AlpasFit Coaching Academy

The Kway Maxirace Cape Winelands, takes runners through the exquisite and unique landscapes of the winelands which include mountains, wine farms, fynbos, river crossings and the Cape Valleys.

Landie says the race offers something for every serious and aspiring trail runner, starting from 7km for those new to trail running, all the way through to 75km for the hardcore runners wishing to push their limits.

Christiaan explains the difference between road running and trail running:

They're two different sports. Christiaan Greyling, Founder - AlpasFit Coaching Academy

With trail running, you've got to get everything 100% right because things can happen out there on the mountains Christiaan Greyling, Founder - AlpasFit Coaching Academy

“MaxiRace Cape Winelands is fast becoming a leading brand in Trail Racing events in the Western Cape, attracting not only local Cape Town runners, but trail runners from around South Africa and the world”, says race director, Andri Stander.

Stander adds that participation has more than doubled since its first event in 2019.

Click here to download Landie and Christiaan's free training programme.

