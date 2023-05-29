



Bongani Bingwa catches up with Musa Motha, hot off his golden buzzer performance at Britain’s Got Talent.

Diagnosed with cancer at a young age, Motha had his left leg amputated.

While it stifled his dreams of becoming a professional footballer, he found music and learned to dance with the assistance of his crutches.

"After my amputation, I fell in love with music. My friends were dancing at that time, and I asked them to teach me how to dance," Motha told the judges.

He made history by appearing on the British talent show over the weekend where he received a special golden buzzer.

Because all the judges had already used their individual golden buzzers, they decided to create a new combined golden buzzer.

Motha’s performance not only left the judging panel and theatre in tears, but it has also gone viral.

The golden buzzer means that he has been catapulted straight to the finals of the competition.

I was nervous but to be honest, I am the type of guy who believes in manifestation, so I manifested something like this. So, when it happened, I was like ‘oh my god’. Musa Motha, professional dancer

On what viewers can look forward to in the final round of the competition…

Expect to be more amazed and I am not just there to compete, but to show people that nothing is impossible. Musa Motha, professional dancer

This article first appeared on 702 : SA's Musa Motha wows Britain's Got Talent with historic tear-jerking performance