Water tanker syndicates allegedly target infrastructure to receive tenders
Clement Manyathela speaks with Cilliers Brink (Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane) and Mfana Mashego (Chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation).
Residents of Hammanskraal, who have no safe water from their taps, have been struggling with supplies for years.
The City of Tshwane is, according to Brink, spending between R350 million and R400 million, on potable water tankers every year.
To put that into context; that is what we spend on repairs and maintenance of infrastructure… it shows to what extent we are reliant on water tankers.Cilliers Brink, Executive Mayor - City of Tshwane
There have been some reports that the reliance of water tankers has led to the development of ‘water tanker syndicates,’ which are exploiting the needs of residents.
We hear allegations of water tankers contracted by the City charging folks for water. That should never happen.Cilliers Brink, Executive Mayor - City of Tshwane
In addition to charging for water, some of these tankers allegedly also draw water from unsafe sources.
There is also concern that the tanker businesses are potentially sabotaging or tampering with infrastructure so they can continue to receive tenders.
If you install taps in an informal settlement, the taps get stripped and what do you do if the tap is stripped? You have to send in a water tanker... There is a serious perverse incentive in keeping this business going.Cilliers Brink, Executive Mayor - City of Tshwane
The key is we need the evidence.Cilliers Brink, Executive Mayor - City of Tshwane
Brink says that it is essential for the City to reduce its reliance on water tankers by improving infrastructure, specifically by fixing Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant.
If we fix Rooiwal, then there is no water tanker business in Hammanskraal. At least not in the formalised areas.Cilliers Brink, Executive Mayor - City of Tshwane
There must be the commitment to fix the infrastructure.Cilliers Brink, Executive Mayor - City of Tshwane
Mashego says that he has seen clear problems with the trucks that are supplying water to Hammanskraal.
The trucks themselves are not healthy.Mfana Mashego, Chairperson - Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation
Brink says the City is looking to get their own water tankers as they are paying far too much in tenders.
This article first appeared on 702
