[WATCH] CRAZY!! Passenger opens flight's window in midair in South Korea

A passenger opening an emergency exit window on a flight before landing is TRENDING.

It is believed the passenger had lost his job and wanted to end his life by jumping off the plane in South Korea.

There were horrifying scenes when passengers struggled to breathe 7000 feet above ground, with an open window.

A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a flight in South Korea, forcing the crew to land while it was still open.



Air blew through the cabin of the Asiana Airlines jet, slightly injuring 12 people. pic.twitter.com/Nl8HqXeiLb ' The Associated Press (@AP) May 26, 2023

