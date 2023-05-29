Celine Dion cancels tour over illness: ‘will likely never tour again’
Celine Dion has cancelled her ‘Courage World Tour’ as she battles with a rare neurological disorder.
She says that it was not fair to fans to keep postponing shows.
“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%.”
The 55-year-old singer revealed last year that she was suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome.
It causes muscle spasms and painful stiffness that can worsen over time.
The condition reportedly affects about one to two million people worldwide.
“Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” says Dion.
A source revealed to CNN that the singer “will likely never tour again” as she is in a lot of pain.
While it will be a long road to recovery, Dion remains optimistic.
"I'm not giving up... and I can't wait to see you again!" she adds.
Fans have continued to share their love for the singer since the news broke, sending her well wishes from across the world.
Thank you for your strength. I shall be awaiting your return! 🤍' m, queen (@mjreym) May 27, 2023
Don’t worry about touring, worry about YOUR health. You got this!' SIKORA (@iamsikora) May 27, 2023
We love and miss you, Céline! We’ll always be here for you ❤️pic.twitter.com/6aycAbJ0we' celine vocals (@CelineOracle) May 26, 2023
Oh no. This is heartbreaking. One of the greatest and captivating vocalists. I really hope she gets well. 🥺💔🙏' Danielle Preyar✨️ (@DaniellePreyar) May 26, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : Celine Dion cancels tour over illness: ‘will likely never tour again’
