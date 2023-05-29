[LISTEN] South Africa's first home-grown Covid-19 antigen tests are HERE!
Clarence Ford interviews Ashley Uys, Founder and CEO of Medical Diagnostech.
While Covid-19 is no longer declared a public health emergency as per the World Health Organization, having extra precautions in place to protect ourselves and our immune systems are important, especially as we head into colder seasons.
And luckily for us, South Africa's first home-grown Covid-19 antigen tests have hit the shelves, thanks to a team of product developers.
According to the National Health Laboratory Services, the test kit received 100% specificity, in addition to 92% sensitivity.
This means that the test produced zero false positives.
The way in which the test works is that it detects the protein of the virus, and because of this, any variant will be picked up by the test.
Uys adds that they have developed an app which allows one to do testing via their phone in 15 seconds.
The success of the app highlights the potential to be able to detect other viruses and diseases in the future, such as HIV.
Uys says that we have the responsibility to protect those around us, and the kits allow us to do just that.
In my opinion, variants won't become stronger, it will become weaker.Ashley Uys, Founder and CEO – Medical Diagnostech
The covid opportunity showed us that we're competent; we can get regulatory approval.Ashley Uys, Founder and CEO – Medical Diagnostech
People don't want our products, they need it.Ashley Uys, Founder and CEO – Medical Diagnostech
To view their products, click here.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/anyaivanova/anyaivanova2005/anyaivanova200500174/148128928-doctor-shows-rapid-laboratory-covid-19-test-for-detection-of-igm-and-igg-antibodies-to-novel-coronav.jpg
