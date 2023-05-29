The need for protection over 'Cape Flora' name and logo





Last week the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel announced that he has gazetted the protection of the term ‘Cape Flora’ name and logo following an application by Cape Flora SA, a fynbos cut-flower association.

The Cape floristic region is a biodiversity hotspot with 13 protected areas in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

There are other countries in the world that export Fynbos, like Australia who are starting to grow Fynbos in their country for economic gain.

The plan is to eventually protect the term ‘Cape Flora’ as geographically important, much like Champagne in France.

Protea flowers in Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens in Cape Town, South Africa. © Jeremy Richards/123rf

We’ve got quite a history of exporting our flora, … we’ve got accounts from the 1800s exporting the ‘chinkering cheese’ from Darling, a long-lasting flower that could make it on the boat fresh to the other side of the UK. Rupert Koopman - Botanical Society of SA

Many countries are growing and exporting our indigenous plants, including Australia, Israel, Ecuador, New Zealand and China; we need to make sure our plants have a layer of protection as a brand. Once this process is completed these countries won’t be allowed to sell or export under the term ‘Cape Flora’.

Our plants are under threat from all angles, like succulent poaching. Rupert Koopman - Botanical Society of SA

We are starting to see more indigenous plants being sold locally in our grocery stores, but we’ve also seen a global demand of 1.7 billion since 2021.

