[LISTEN] Are you involved with a narcissist? Here's how to tell...
Clement Manyathela interviews Kefilwe Mojapelo, Clinical Psychologist at KM PsychoSocial Services.
The word 'narcissism' often gets tossed in our selfie-obsessed, celebrity-driven culture, to describe someone who seems excessively full of themselves.
But the meaning of the word goes so much deeper than that.
RELATED: Entitlement vs narcissism: when does living on your own terms go to far?
Mojapelo describes the characteristics of a narcissist as someone who:
- Has the need to be admired
- Has a high level of arrogance
- Exploits others
- Lacks empathy
- Unable to take constructive criticism
She adds that narcissists or someone with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) often feel entitled to people's time and attention.
According to Mojapelo, there is a link between NPD and ones childhood.
She says that most times, those that display symptoms of NPD have either been abused or grew up in a household where there was abuse.
She adds that while it's important to instill confidence in children growing up, it's equally important to expose them to realistic disappointments that they may face throughout their life.
RELATED: Narcissistic abuse - a survivor shares his story
If I'm a narcissist it's all about me, me, me.Kefilwe Mojapelo, Clinical Psychologist – KM PsychoSocial Services
They cannot emotionally regulate, they are aggressive when anything about themselves is being threatened.Kefilwe Mojapelo, Clinical Psychologist – KM PsychoSocial Services
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of narcissistic abuse, click here for help.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Are you involved with a narcissist? Here's how to tell...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106228801_silhouette-of-couple-having-argument-on-color-background-relationship-problems.html?vti=mt28i0h29w5pm8vr76-1-3
