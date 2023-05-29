How the SA Reserve Bank is trying to prevent a total collapse of the economy
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Adam Furlan, Portfolio Manager at Ninety-One & Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services.
In May, the South African Reserve Bank hiked interest rates for a 10th consecutive time.
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has described the decision as a 'bitter medicine' needed to curb inflation.
The bank raised rates by 50 basis points to 8.25%, leaving many indebted South Africans further out of pocket.
Many economists say the central bank's decision is ultimately to prevent a total collapse of the economy, or plunge South Africa into an economic crisis, similar to Argentina, Venezuela and Türkiye.
Türkiye is currently experiencing an ongoing financial and economic crisis, characterised by the plunging in value of nation's currency, the Turkish lira.
Added to that, it's also experiencing high inflation, rising borrowing costs, and correspondingly rising loan defaults.
But is it having the desired effect?
The Reserve Bank's decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points was quite a prudent decision, and I think the right thing decision to take at the time.Adam Furlan, Portfolio Manager at Ninety-One
We have a situation where the key drivers of our inflation are not responding to monetary policy. Interest rates or any other financial.Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
When you use one policy instrument, namely interest rates, to influence more than one target, you're heading for trouble.Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Listen to the audio for more.
