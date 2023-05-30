Transnet seeking state intervention after 'heart-breaking' spike in cable theft





John Perlman interviews Jan Havenga, Professor of Industrial Engineering at Stellenbosch University.

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) is seeking state intervention following a steep increase of cable theft incidents.

As a result, operations of the railway line that connects Durban to Gauteng were close to collapsing over the past two weeks.

Electric cables were dug out from Goede Hoop Primary School leaving learners vulnerable to live wires and electrocution. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Havenga says that 75% of the rails lines are completely still, which gives opportunity for vandalism and theft.

He adds that solutions to this problem includes security on site, getting involvement from the community and the private sector.

Havenga notes that vandalism was present prior to Covid, however, it's heightened since then.

This is going backwards at a horrendous pace. Jan Havenga, Professor of Industrial Engineering – Stellenbosch University

We absolutely cannot let this go. Jan Havenga, Professor of Industrial Engineering – Stellenbosch University

It's a heart-breaking situation. Jan Havenga, Professor of Industrial Engineering – Stellenbosch University

I've got hope that we're gonna get a solution in the next few weeks. Jan Havenga, Professor of Industrial Engineering – Stellenbosch University

