Former Telkom CEO, Sipho Maseko plans bid for share in the telecoms company
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dobek Pater, Telecoms Analyst at Africa Analysis.
Telkom shares were up by 8.9% on Monday following a report that its former CEO Sipho Maseko is planning a bid to buy a 35% stake in the telecoms company.
Maseko was CEO at Telkom from April 2013 until he stepped down in December 2021.
The report further details that Maseko's bid will be backed by the Public Investment Corporation, teaming up with Maseko’s investment vehicle Afrifund and Mauritius-based Axian Telecom.
Anything can be bought for a price, so it depends on what the agreements would be.Dobek Pater, Telecoms Analyst at Africa Analysis
Sipho Maseko is seeing an opportunity here, where he expects Telkom in a more privatised mode would be able to perform and reform a lot more efficiently.Dobek Pater, Telecoms Analyst at Africa Analysis
