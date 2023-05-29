MannaBrew: Locally produced 'coffee' made from a superfood known as Mesquite
John Maytham speaks to Brandt Coetzee, CEO of MannaBrew.
The story of MannaBrew started in the small Karoo-town of Prieska, where thousands of the invasive thorn trees, known as Mesquite are growing along the Orange River.
Regarded by many as a nuisance, one family has discovered that the deep-yellow seed pods that grow on these trees are in-fact a superfood.
Brothers, Aam and Brandt Coetzee discovered that, besides other superfood products, you can actually make 'coffee' with the Mesquite seedpods.
The seedpods of the Mesquite tree are slow roasted to enhance the rich, smooth, caramel, nutty flavors that can be enjoyed just like any other coffee.
Once water is added, It looks like coffee and enjoyed the same way coffee would be, but has a distinct taste setting it apart from coffee.
As a business, MannaBrew supports their local economy through job creation, where the pods are sorted by hand by Prieska locals, weighed, put into bags, before being transported to the processing plant Somerset West.
There, they are roasted, milled, and blended into a ground consistency to be made into a 'coffee'.
About three years ago we discovered when we roast it to a certain extent...then it goes through a serious milling process, and then it looks like coffee, and tastes like an expensive coffee.Brandt Coetzee, CEO of MannaBrew
We are export ready. People just love this product.Brandt Coetzee, CEO of MannaBrew
The product doesn't contain caffeine, but it contains essential sugars, that gives you endurance energy, instead of the kick that caffeine gives you.Brandt Coetzee, CEO of MannaBrew
Listen to the audio for more.
