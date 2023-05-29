Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Opposition parties question appointment of Lady R probe panel members President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an independent panel to investigate the docking of a Russian vessel in Simon's Town in Dec... 29 May 2023 3:39 PM
[LISTEN] South Africa's first home-grown Covid-19 antigen tests are HERE! 'People don't want our products, they need it', says Ashley Uys, Founder and CEO of Medical Diagnostech. 29 May 2023 2:35 PM
The need for protection over 'Cape Flora' name and logo Lester Kiewit speaks to botanist Rupert Koopman about the importance of giving intellectual protection over the 'Cape Flora' name... 29 May 2023 1:21 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane advised to lodge bribery claims complaint with NA ethics committee The suspended public protecter alleged that three high-profile parliamentary officials attempted to exhort money from her in excha... 29 May 2023 8:08 AM
ANC considers roping in senior leaders to 'bring stability' in NW munipalities At least nine municipalities in the province have been placed under administration, which ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula att... 29 May 2023 7:08 AM
The Midday Report Express: Hammanskraal death toll climbs to 21 All the news you need to know. 26 May 2023 3:16 PM
View all Politics
From poverty to mining tycoon: How Mike Teke beat the odds to achieve success Seriti Mines CEO, Mike Teke opens up about his upbringing, money habits and secrets in an episode of 'Other People's Money'. 29 May 2023 8:28 PM
MannaBrew: Locally produced 'coffee' made from a superfood known as Mesquite The seedpods of the Mesquite tree are slow roasted to enhance the rich, smooth, caramel, nutty flavors that can be enjoyed like an... 29 May 2023 8:12 PM
Former Telkom CEO, Sipho Maseko plans bid for share in the telecoms company Reports suggest that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is backing Maseko’s bid for a large stake in Telkom. 29 May 2023 7:27 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Are you involved with a narcissist? Here's how to tell... A Clinical Psychologist breaks down what to look out for if you or someone you know is displaying narcissistic characteristics. 29 May 2023 4:17 PM
Study reveals links between dementia and a little-understood sleep disorder According to the study, REM sleep behavior disorder may be the first symptom of Parkinson’s disease or dementia with Lewy bodies. 29 May 2023 12:49 PM
[PICS] Princess Charlene shows new hair and an unhappy face at Monaco Grand Prix Barbara Friedman chats about the trending online topics of the day, including Princess Charlene's darker hair. 29 May 2023 12:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League. 29 May 2023 7:56 PM
Kolbe to the Stormers? Dobson says 'no' Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe will leave French side Toulon at the end of the 2022/23 season after helping them to their first EP... 29 May 2023 6:39 PM
SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history! This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold. 29 May 2023 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Fans pay last respects to Tina Turner outside singer's former childhood school Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to the director of the Tina Turner Museum in Brownsville, Tennessee. 29 May 2023 5:46 PM
Celine Dion cancels tour over illness: ‘will likely never tour again’ The singer continues to battle with a rare neurological disorder. 29 May 2023 12:55 PM
Happy 48th birthday, Mel B! Celebrate Scary Spice's birthday with seven facts you probably didn't know about her. 29 May 2023 9:26 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] NATO vs Putin: Who is to blame for the war in Ukraine? The Big Debate kicks off with the Russia-Ukraine war, featuring Dr Greg Mills and Dr Oscar van Heerden. 29 May 2023 5:26 PM
USA renewing attention on Africa & some African states are courting Americans Africa is getting renewed attention from Washington — and some African states are courting African Americans. 29 May 2023 3:25 PM
Government official in India drains reservoir to fetch dropped phone A government official in India drained a dam after dropping his cellphone in the water... while taking a selfie. 29 May 2023 2:18 PM
View all World
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
60 years of African unity: what’s failed and what’s succeeded UWC Political Scientist Keith Gottschalk weighs in on Africa Day marking 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity. 25 May 2023 12:06 PM
Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro

29 May 2023 7:56 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Orlando Pirates
CAF Champions league
Nedbank Cup
MTN8

Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League.

Orlando Pirates completed a domestic cup double this season having won the MTN8 and the the Nedbank Cup.

The Sea Robbers also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League, all in coach Jose Riveiro’s first season in charge.

Pirates came from a goal down to beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday.

Speaking to renowned sportscaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Pirates captain Thapelo Xoki says there was a lot of pressure on him to score a decisive penalty in the game.

The stakes were very high for that penalty and I tried to stay as calm as I could. There was a long delay before the kick which stressed me out a bit but luckily I was able to be calm in the moment. If I had any doubts then I am halfway to missing the kick before I even take it.

Thapelo Xoki, Orlando Pirates Captain

Something happened that never happens when I take penalties. At the last second I changed my mind from where I was going to go. The keeper moved slighter earlier which made me change my mind. We are aware of keepers knowing where we usually take the penalties so we need to be unpredictable in those moments as well.

Thapelo Xoki, Orlando Pirates Captain
xoki-jpg

One of the stand out players for Pirates this season was Thabiso Monyane, with the right back forming a crucial part of the success that the team have had this season.

The 23-year-old said the coach has to take a lot of credit.

Before everything else, the coach is a very good human being and a humble guy and he wants to get to know you personally before he knows you as a player. We did a lot of team building in pre-season and setting goals as a club and as a team and we achieved all that we wanted to this season. The brotherhood and family vibes have grown in leaps and bounds this season and that’s down to the coach.

Thabiso Monyane, Orlando Pirates Defender
monyane-jpg

Watch below for the full interview with Thapelo Xoki and Thabiso Monyane:


This article first appeared on 947 : Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro




29 May 2023 7:56 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Orlando Pirates
CAF Champions league
Nedbank Cup
MTN8

More from Sport

FILE: Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter

Kolbe to the Stormers? Dobson says 'no'

29 May 2023 6:39 PM

Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe will leave French side Toulon at the end of the 2022/23 season after helping them to their first EPCR Challenge Cup title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Team SA claimed gold at the 17th African Artistic Gymnastics competition. Photo: Twitter/@SAGymnastics

SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history!

29 May 2023 10:14 AM

This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok legend Bryan Habana opens up about what life is like after retirement

26 May 2023 7:59 PM

Since retiring in 2018, Habana has moved into various ambassadorial roles while also setting up companies like MatchKit and Paymenow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DHL Stadium in Cape Town hosted the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament. Picture: Supplied

[LISTEN] Jean De Villiers gives insight on what to expect in URC final

26 May 2023 11:43 AM

Cape Town is set to host the United Rugby Championship (URC) grand final between the DHL Stormers and Munster on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Instagram screengrab from @dhlstormers page

[LISTEN] Munster fan invites Stormers supporters for drinks

26 May 2023 11:03 AM

Munster Rugby Supporters Club chairperson Mark Meehan shares his thoughts on the URC finals between the Stormers and Munster on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cape Town Stadium. Picture: © andreawillmore/123rf.com

[URC FINAL] Stormers to win by 5 to 10 points - Jan De Koning (Rugby365.com)

26 May 2023 9:45 AM

The stage is set for the URC finals as the Stormers take on Munster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Last season's disappointment fueled Supersport Utd's Diski Challenge Title win

25 May 2023 8:41 PM

Coach Thabo September says the disappointment of missing out on the trophy last season was a motivating factor for them this time around.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Kfm Mornings' social media engagement team

[WATCH] Coach Dobbo says Stormers mission is to make Cape Town smile on Saturday

25 May 2023 2:12 PM

Coach Dobbie joined Stormers players, his wife, mom and his girlfriend to chat about life and Saturday's URC final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kagiso Rabada. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

Happy 28th birthday, Kagiso Rabada!

25 May 2023 9:23 AM

The fast bowler has been breaking records since his debut in 2014.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rulani Mokwena, Mamelodi Sundowns coach. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.

Mamelodi Sundowns continue to revel in record Premiership title win

24 May 2023 8:04 PM

Sundowns lifted the DStv Premiership trophy last week having secured the title with a record seven games remaining in the season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] South Africa's first home-grown Covid-19 antigen tests are HERE!

Local

Opposition parties question appointment of Lady R probe panel members

Local

The need for protection over 'Cape Flora' name and logo

Local

EWN Highlights

Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro

29 May 2023 11:56 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Yenqatshiwe ibheyili eqenjini likaBester

29 May 2023 11:42 PM

The day that was: No bail for 4 of Bester’s helpers, amputee’s historic dance

29 May 2023 11:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA