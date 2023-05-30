



JOHANNESBURG - Economists have warned that the rand is likely to breach the R20 mark to the dollar.

The rand reached a record low of R19.80 against the United States (US) currency last week after the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points.

A weaker rand could spell trouble for import prices, with the country importing most of its fuel and key crops like wheat and maize.

READ MORE:

Chief economist at Econometrix Azar Jammine said it was also worth keeping an eye on developments in the labour market in the US.

"On Friday we have the big announcement of the number of jobs created in the US in May. If it still reflects a very strong performance, then the dollar will strengthen and that would weaken the rand.

“On the other hand, if there are signs from the employment figures that the US economy is weakening significantly, you could well see the dollar falling and the rand gaining ground."

Economist Dale McKinley warned that the rand breaching the R20 mark was just a matter of time.

"I think it's inevitable. We're going to go through the R20 mark. It's just a question of time - it could happen in the next week or so, but it's going to happen."

This article first appeared on EWN : Rand breaching the R20 mark to dollar ‘inevitable’, warns economist