By the end of 2023, some Western Cape towns won't have loadshedding - Alan Winde
Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs speak to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the state of the province.
Listen below.
Winde says the City of Cape Town is aware of current challenges facing the province such as getting not kids into schools because many people are migrating to Cape Town.
The Premier suggests it may be helpful to appeal your enrollment application if it's denied - which you can do, after 19 June.
Some kids who are accepted into more than one school will free up space in another once they make their choice.
The politician also mentioned a speeding problem which the City of Cape Town is working to combat.
The premier assures listeners that some municipalities will be loadshedding-free by the end of the year.
On the last point, the premier says that the City is still embarking on a project that's been in the works for months, giving solar panels to small businesses in low income areas so they can operate during loadshedding.
This is part of the City's plan to rely less on Eskom and help make Cape Town more energy independent.
Hopefully by the end of this year, these municipalities won't have loadshedding anymore.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
There's R7 billion in the budget for energy in the Province. We must be realistic. Energy solutions aren't a quick fix.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
I find myself really focusing on safety. Safety and crime is really impacting the province.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on KFM : By the end of 2023, some Western Cape towns won't have loadshedding - Alan Winde
Source : Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs2zd1ctZUQ/
