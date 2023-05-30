Arnold Schwarzenegger’s touching tribute to Bruce Willis: 'He is a kind man'





Arnold Schwarzenegger shared some kind words for Die Hard actor Bruce Willis following the news of his retirement.

The Willis family first announced that the actor would be ‘stepping away’ from acting last year, after he was diagnosed with aphasia – a language disorder.

In a recent update, the family shared that his condition worsened, and he had now been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

In an interview about his new Netflix action-comedy FUBAR, Schwarzenegger took a moment to express his appreciation for his former co-star and friend.

“I think that he’s fantastic… He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star. And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star,” said Schwarzenegger.

"I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload."



The pair first worked together at the restaurant chain Planet Hollywood.

They also acted alongside each other in _The Expendables _franchise.

