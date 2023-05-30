South Africa grants immunity to Russian BRICS delegates
John Maytham speaks with Prof Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law at Unisa.
The granting of immunity to Russian delegates is drawing significant attention, as Russia continues waging war on Ukraine.
However, Thomashausen says that it is completely routine to grant immunity to foreign representatives, and this has been prescribed in the Vienna declaration on diplomatic relations for decades.
When foreign representatives who are not accredited ambassadors or diplomats in South Africa arrive, they need to be granted special immunity.Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law - UNISA
The big question that is being raised with the upcoming BRICS summit is whether or not Russian president Vladimir Putin will come to South Africa and what will be done if does.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest.
Thomashausen says that this diplomatic immunity should apply to Putin and the warrant for his arrest is not valid.
He says that, shortly after issuing the warrant for Putin’s arrest, the prosecutor at the ICC went to the media in a press conference and said that funds were needed to gather factual evidence to motivate the warrant.
He issued a warrant without having any evidence. This is kind of laughable.Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law - UNISA
To avoid those complications South Africa should seek clarifications on the status of this warrant.Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law - UNISA
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95499527_moscow-russia-dec-23-2016-the-president-of-the-russian-federation-vladimir-vladimirovich-putin-with-.html
More from Local
The Midday Report Express: Zuma's tax records can be released says court
All the news you need to know.Read More
So, what's the plan Minister? Kgosientsho Ramokgopa grilled over loadshedding
The Minister of Electricity speaks to how NECOM plans to deal with the country’s crippling electricity crisis.Read More
Hard on the eye and the sea: Cape Town’s coastal waters struck by pollution
A view of Cape Town’s coastal waters from above exposes the plastic and sewage pollution in the ocean.Read More
CapeTalk apologises after misuse of picture in cholera story
We erroneously used a picture of a truck owned by TCM Developments (Pty) Ltd in an article on the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak.Read More
'Things are not looking good for me at all' - Zoleka Mandela
Mandela has been documenting her treatment journey on social media, often signing off her posts with #TerminallyFree.Read More
[PICS] The 'most dramatic' killer whale vs dolphin encounter at False Bay
Barbara Friedman reports on today's trends like a pack of killer whales returning to False Bay after an 8-year hiatus to feed.Read More
Former 'private sector darling' Ramaphosa losing business sector favour
The Ramaphosa administration is, once again, under heavy scrutiny from the sector, losing his appeal as South Africa's numerous political and economic woes continue to throttle its already frail image.Read More
Could small towns in the Western Cape be loadshedding free by end of the year?
Premier Alan Winde chaired a meeting of the Western Cape Energy Council to reduce the impact of loadshedding .Read More
Closing time: Limiting onsite alcohol consumption hours will save lives - study
A South African study calculates that limiting opening hours will save lives and reduce alcohol-related harm.Read More
More from World
[WATCH] Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies'
Footage of the effect of a drug called ‘tranq’ has gained millions of views on tiktok in the last few days.Read More
[WATCH] China spies on kids with AI to track if they're concentrating at school
Adam Gilchrist chats about the day's trending topics, including Chinese schools using AI to spy on pupils.Read More
[LISTEN] NATO vs Putin: Who is to blame for the war in Ukraine?
The Big Debate kicks off with the Russia-Ukraine war, featuring Dr Greg Mills and Dr Oscar van Heerden.Read More
USA renewing attention on Africa & some African states are courting Americans
Africa is getting renewed attention from Washington — and some African states are courting African Americans.Read More
Government official in India drains reservoir to fetch dropped phone
A government official in India drained a dam after dropping his cellphone in the water... while taking a selfie.Read More
Police investigating former Pink Floyd bassist for dressing as a Nazi at concert
The former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters is being investigated for wearing a Nazi-style uniform during a concert in Germany.Read More
Leader of Oath Keepers sentenced to 18 years for 2021 Capitol riot
According to reports, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has received the longest sentence ever given to a Capitol rioter.Read More
Police in Germany raided homes thought to belong to 'climate extremists'
German police have raided properties of climate activists in a crackdown on extremist climate protesters.Read More
Scientists discover reason this Scottish woman never feels ANY physical pain
A woman has lived her life without pain, and this could lead to incredible medical developments.Read More