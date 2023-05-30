Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Happy birthday, Idina Menzel (aka Elsa from Frozen)!

30 May 2023 9:43 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
FROZEN
Elsa
Idina Menzel

From Frozen to Rent, Idina Menzel is the 'Queen of Broadway'!

Idina Menzel celebrates her 52nd birthday today (30 May).

The American actress and singer is known for her roles in musicals, across stage, film and music.

She was even nicknamed the ‘Queen of Broadway’ for her achievements!

Let’s look back at five of her best performances:

Glee (2010 – 2013)

She played Shelby, Rachel Berry’s mother and a vocal coach for a rival show choir across 12 episodes.

Frozen (2013 – 2019)

Undoubtedly one of Menzel’s most iconic performances was being the voice behind Disney’s Ice Queen, _Elsa, _in Frozen.

Cinderella (2021)

When Prime Video took a swing at a Cinderella remake, they enlisted Idina Menzel's phenomenal acting skills.

She played Vivian, Cinderella’s evil stepmother.

Enchanted (2007)

One of Menzel’s early roles in the Disney-verse was that of Nancy Tremaine, a fashion designer in live-action film, Enchanted.

Fun fact, the character is actually named after Lady Tremaine, Cinderella’s stepmother.

It only made sense for her to return for the film’s second installment, Disenchanted.

Rent (2005)

One of roles that put Menzel on the map was her performance as Maureen Johnson in Rent.

It is an adaptation of a Broadway musical of the same name, in which she also starred in.


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy birthday, Idina Menzel (aka Elsa from Frozen)!




30 May 2023 9:43 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
FROZEN
Elsa
Idina Menzel

