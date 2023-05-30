[WATCH] 'I feel at home,' UB40 icon, Ali Campbell on tonight's show in Cape Town





Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs speak to UB40 icon and cancer activist, Ali Campbell.

Watch the chat below.

First things first, the singer-songwriter says you can expect the hits at tonight's show!

Campbell also says that the secret spice to attracting a younger audience like Gen Z's after all these years is 'because of reggae' which is the band's perfected genre.

Campbell believes that reggae is why mixed audiences 'are still digging the music.'

The UB40 legend also mentions that there will be an Africa tour next year - whoop, whoop!

On the band's return to Africa, Campbell says it's 'home.'

I feel at home. I feel grounded. I come from here like every other human. Ali Campbell, Singer-Songwriter - UB40

Here's to 45 years of UB40 coming to life tonight - if you've got tickets to the show later, enjoy!

