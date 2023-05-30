How YOU can help get lifesaving water to the people of Hammanskraal
John Maytham speaks with Thando Thabethe, a 947 presenter.
The situation in Hammanskraal is devastating, with the ongoing cholera outbreak due to contaminated water having taken many lives.
At 947, our sister station colleagues have started a drive to help provide the people of Hammanskraal with clean, safe water.
Thabethe says that on Monday they raised R120 000, and they are trying to get that up to R250 000.
This money will be used to support Gift of the Givers who will get this lifesaving water to the people of Hammanskraal.
If you want to donate to assist, these are the bank details:
947 Events FNB Branch 255005 Account 62164195325 Ref: Hammanskraal
I think it is important that everyone be an active citizen. We have seen how Joburg comes together and I know how Cape Town also comes together. That is why I thought it would be great to get on the phone and make this happen.Thando Thabethe, 947 Presenter
I think with the assistance of Cape Town we might be able to do [it].Thando Thabethe, 947 Presenter
You can go and donate any amount. No amount is too big or too small.Thando Thabethe, 947 presenter
Water is an invaluable resource, it is essential just for survival.Thando Thabethe, 947 Presenter
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/bottle-mineral-water-glass-pour-2032980/
More from Local
The Midday Report Express: Zuma's tax records can be released says court
All the news you need to know.Read More
So, what's the plan Minister? Kgosientsho Ramokgopa grilled over loadshedding
The Minister of Electricity speaks to how NECOM plans to deal with the country’s crippling electricity crisis.Read More
Hard on the eye and the sea: Cape Town’s coastal waters struck by pollution
A view of Cape Town’s coastal waters from above exposes the plastic and sewage pollution in the ocean.Read More
CapeTalk apologises after misuse of picture in cholera story
We erroneously used a picture of a truck owned by TCM Developments (Pty) Ltd in an article on the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak.Read More
'Things are not looking good for me at all' - Zoleka Mandela
Mandela has been documenting her treatment journey on social media, often signing off her posts with #TerminallyFree.Read More
[PICS] The 'most dramatic' killer whale vs dolphin encounter at False Bay
Barbara Friedman reports on today's trends like a pack of killer whales returning to False Bay after an 8-year hiatus to feed.Read More
Former 'private sector darling' Ramaphosa losing business sector favour
The Ramaphosa administration is, once again, under heavy scrutiny from the sector, losing his appeal as South Africa's numerous political and economic woes continue to throttle its already frail image.Read More
Could small towns in the Western Cape be loadshedding free by end of the year?
Premier Alan Winde chaired a meeting of the Western Cape Energy Council to reduce the impact of loadshedding .Read More
Closing time: Limiting onsite alcohol consumption hours will save lives - study
A South African study calculates that limiting opening hours will save lives and reduce alcohol-related harm.Read More