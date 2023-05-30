Could small towns in the Western Cape be loadshedding free by end of the year?
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde joins John Maythem to discuss the Western Cape’s progress towards ending power blackouts in several towns.
- The WC government is involved in a pilot project to install containerized solar PV cells with battery storage in several municipalities
- On Monday, six municipalities put in a bid to be considered for the pilot project
As South Africans battle with the continued blackouts implemented by Eskom, in the Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has chaired a meeting looking at reducing the impact of loadshedding through solar and battery power.
Mayors from several municipalities in the province came together last week for the Western Cape Energy Council meeting.
The council is working with the Western Cape Government on a pilot project to see how speedily containerized solar PV cells with battery storage can be installed in these municipalities.
How do we look at those towns as a pilot and say, is it possible to make them loadshedding free this year, how do we do it through leasing battery and solar?Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
There's a number of suppliers who've said yes, they're prepared to bid on this.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
In order to be considered for this initiative, the municipalities needed to meet specific criteria.
We've said to them, do you have land next to your grid that you could put up some solar panels, where you could connect a battery and solar system, do you have a grid capacity that can handle it?Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Are you financially able as a municipality to be able to go out to market?Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Winde says that on Monday, six municipalities put in a bid to be considered for the pilot project.
Further interrogation on municipalities’ technical capabilities will now be done before the final municipalities are publicly announced in June.
The idea is, at least one town, can we get them loadshedding free this year.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
RELATED: 'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it'
Source : www.mosselbay.gov.za
