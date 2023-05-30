



JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration has again come under heavy scrutiny as the country scrambles to manage several political and economic issues.

These include damning accusations that the country sold arms and ammunition to Russia, sparking fears South Africa could face secondary sanctions that would throttle the local economy.

While Ramaphosa is said to have lost favour with the business sector, some economists believe the president could still salvage the country's frail image.

Ramaphosa is expected to meet with more business leaders this week in a bid to ease tensions about the impact of the country's bilateral ties with Russia.

Chief economist at Econometrix Azar Jammine said the business sector was also growing increasingly critical of Ramaphosa over a lack of structural reforms.

"They are frustrated with the flip-flops in our number of policy decisions and the uncertainty as to which way to go."

Economist Dale McKinley agreed that Ramaphosa was losing his appeal as the "private sector darling" he was previously hailed as.

“They assumed that because he was a private sector businessperson that he would take that it into his politics."

Visiting professor at the Wits Business School Jannie Rossouw said Ramaphosa needed to take the business sector into his confidence as the country remained an attractive investment destination.

This article first appeared on EWN : Former 'private sector darling' Ramaphosa losing business sector favour