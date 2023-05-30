



Despite the rand historically tanking, motorists may be in for a little good news at the pumps this June.

Predictions from the AA and the Central Energy Fund point towards a significant decrease in the prices of petrol and diesel.

If there is no sudden or significant shift in the next week, the price of petrol should come down by about 80 cents per litre, while diesel is expected to drop by around 90 cents per litre.

One of the contributing factors was the lower international product prices, says the AA.

RELATED: Make your fuel tank last with these easy tips

This article first appeared on 947 : Good news on the cards for petrol prices in June