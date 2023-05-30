Police register culpable homicide case after 5 children die in Cape Town crash
CAPE TOWN - Police have confirmed to Eyewitness News the deaths of five children in an accident in Mitchells Plain earlier on Tuesday morning.
Details surrounding the incident along AZ Berman Drive remain sketchy at this stage.
It is believed that a bakkie was involved.
Western Cape police's Wesley Twigg made the official confirmation.
“Mitchells Plain police have registered a culpable homicide case for investigation following a fatal crash – which claimed the lives of five children in AZ Berman Drive, Mitchells Plain, this morning [Tuesday] at about 7.30pm. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expressed the city’s deepest condolences to the families of the children who lost their lives in a fatal crash.
"Our City mourns together with the families of scholars who died in the fatal crash in Mitchells Plain this morning. This is a terrible, dark day in our city. As a parent, my heart breaks for those who will not see their children return home from school today [Tuesday].
"While it can never restore the lives so tragically taken, we trust that authorities will establish the full facts surrounding this incident so that there may be accountability for any wrongdoing," said Hill-Lewis.
This is a developing story.
This article first appeared on EWN : Police register culpable homicide case after 5 children die in Cape Town crash
