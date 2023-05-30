Should you feed your dogs more during winter?





While we're not dog-tors, we've consulted expert sources that say, dogs (like people) tend to eat more during winter or colder weather.

They also say dogs may be feeling colder and more sluggish during winter - just like you.

Why?

The limited daylight that comes with winter and cold temperatures might affect your dogs metabolism.

Experts say, as the days grow shorter, your dog’s metabolism will begin to slow down. This is usually a leftover function from when dogs spent most of their time outdoors and would need extra layers of fat to insulate them during the cold, dark days.

Some dogs may lose weight, while others may gain weight but your dog might have his own needs.

The experts recommend monitoring your dog’s food intake to determine what adjustments need to be made.

The daily calories that your dog needs will be largely influenced by their routines and size.

Here's a guideline for how many calories your dog might consume regularly...

4-5 kilograms = 200 to 275 calories

9-10 kilograms = 325 to 400 calories

20-25 kilograms = 700 to 900 calories

30-35 kilograms = 900 to 1,050 calories

40 kilograms = 1,100 to 1,350 calories

As a dog owner, it's important to understand that your dog’s metabolism may shift, leading to a whole array of changes in their body.

The best way to help your dog maintain a healthy weight during the winter months is to consult your vet, create a dietary plan, and keep them warm.

Here's to happy, healthy, warm and pawsome pets!

